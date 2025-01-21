Blake Snell's fiancee steals spotlight at MLB agent's wedding in Ireland; Logan Webb's wife drops 1-word reaction

Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley stole the spotlight at the wedding of MLB agent Jaren Long and Lucy Manion on Saturday at the Kilkea Castle Hotel & Golf Resort. The wedding weekend kicked off on Thursday with a rehearsal dinner at Kilkea Castle.

The festivities continued on Friday with a welcome party at The Long Haul Pub, where attendees enjoyed pub-style dinner and plenty of Guinness. Kilts were provided for those wanting to embrace the Irish spirit. Saturday’s main event, dubbed "The Royal Wedding," took place at 2:30 p.m. local time in a black-tie affair at the castle.

On Monday, Haeley posted photos from the wedding. For the wedding ceremony, she wore a sleek black gown, capturing the attention of guests and fans. She posed in the breathtaking backdrop of Kilkea Castle, a 12th-century fortress nestled in the Irish countryside.

"What an incredible weekend in the most beautiful place celebrating the best people! Congrats Mr. & Mrs. Long!," Haeley wrote in the caption.

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webbs' wife, Sharidan Webb, commented:

"Wowww."

NBA star Zach LaVine's wife Hunter also commented:

"Two favorite Europe girlies," in reference to the photo where Haeley posed alongside Karina Berggie.

Meanwhile, Blake Snell was all hearts in the comments section.

Sharidan Webb's reactions and more

Blake Snell caps off eventful 2024 year with proposal to Tom Haeley

After dating since 2022 and welcoming their first child in June 2024, Blake Snell had an eventful end to 2024.

While Snell, as a free agent, didn't get the contract he liked, at the start of the offseason, he decided to test the market again and got a long-term deal he wanted. The LA Dodgers signed him to a five-year, $182 million deal.

To cap it all off, Snell went down on one knee to ask the hand of the love of his life, Haeley. His girlfriend said yes to his proposal, and the two got engaged.

While discussing the Dodgers' five-year deal, Snell shared Haeley's input.

“It was really easy, just because me and Haeley wanted to live here,” Snell said via SI.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about for a while. And when you look at the team, you look at what they’ve built, what they’re doing, it’s just something you want to be a part of. Look at the first three hitters in the lineup. It’s tough to go against. So to be on the other side and know they’re going to be hitting for me, it’s pretty exciting.”

After roaming over around the NL West over the last few years, Blake Snell finally gets settled in LA, who looks primed to defend their World Series title in 2025.

