Blake Snell’s wife Haeley hints special reward after Dodgers’ ace overrides Dave Roberts’ bullpen call in 12K gem

The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a 4-0 lead in Tuesday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies to lose 9-6. However, Dodgers ace Blake Snell ensured the team avoided a series sweep after one of his best performances of the season on Wednesday.
The NL West leaders failed to back Shohei Ohtani's five shutout innings on Tuesday, but Snell took it upon himself to take the game as deep as possible on Wednesday.
The two-time Cy Young pitcher went seven innings, striking out 12 batters without allowing a run. He threw a season high 112 pitches, allowing just two hits. Snell's wife, Haeley, promised a special reward on Instagram after his stellar outing.
Haeley shared a graphic of Snell's numbers from the game in her Instagram story, writing:
"Get you a jumbo jack and some."
Jumbo jack is a renowned hamburger in the fast-food chain Jack in the Box's menu.
While Blake Snell allowed just two hits all game, he ran into trouble after allowing consecutive walks in the seventh inning. With two runners in scoring position, manager Dave Roberts walked to the mound ready to take Snell out of the game as closer Alex Vesia started his warmups.
However, Snell convinced Roberts, reportedly saying, "I got this." The two-time Cy Young winner got the final out of the inning on a swinging strike to preserve his scoreless outing and the Dodgers' 3-0 lead.
Three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani showed his appreciation for the Dodgers ace in his Instagram story after the 5-0 win.