Blake Snell’s wife Haeley hints special reward after Dodgers’ ace overrides Dave Roberts’ bullpen call in 12K gem

The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a 4-0 lead in Tuesday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies to lose 9-6. However, Dodgers ace Blake Snell ensured the team avoided a series sweep after one of his best performances of the season on Wednesday.

Ad

The NL West leaders failed to back Shohei Ohtani's five shutout innings on Tuesday, but Snell took it upon himself to take the game as deep as possible on Wednesday.

The two-time Cy Young pitcher went seven innings, striking out 12 batters without allowing a run. He threw a season high 112 pitches, allowing just two hits. Snell's wife, Haeley, promised a special reward on Instagram after his stellar outing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Haeley shared a graphic of Snell's numbers from the game in her Instagram story, writing:

Ad

Trending

"Get you a jumbo jack and some."

(Image source - Instagram)

Jumbo jack is a renowned hamburger in the fast-food chain Jack in the Box's menu.

Ad

While Blake Snell allowed just two hits all game, he ran into trouble after allowing consecutive walks in the seventh inning. With two runners in scoring position, manager Dave Roberts walked to the mound ready to take Snell out of the game as closer Alex Vesia started his warmups.

However, Snell convinced Roberts, reportedly saying, "I got this." The two-time Cy Young winner got the final out of the inning on a swinging strike to preserve his scoreless outing and the Dodgers' 3-0 lead.

Ad

Three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani showed his appreciation for the Dodgers ace in his Instagram story after the 5-0 win.

(Image source - Instagram)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More