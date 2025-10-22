  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Blake Snell’s wife Haley sends 3-word warning to Toronto as 2x Cy Young ace named World Series Game 1 starter

Blake Snell’s wife Haley sends 3-word warning to Toronto as 2x Cy Young ace named World Series Game 1 starter

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 22, 2025 08:22 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers Introduce Blake Snell - Source: Getty
Blake Snell’s wife Haley sends 3-word warning to Toronto as 2x Cy Young ace named World Series Game 1 starter - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Dodgers are four wins away from becoming the first team to defend their World Series title in more than two decades and they face a resilient Toronto Blue Jays in the Fall Classic.

Ad

The Blue Jays are hoping to win their first title in more than three decades and will be up against a star-studded Dodgers lineup that swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

The first challenge for the Blue Jays comes in the form of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who has been announced as the Game 1 starter for the Dodgers.

Snell's wife Haeley shared the news of his start in the series opener in her Instagram story with a three-word warning.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Toronto we comin 🔥," Haeley commented on her story.
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

The Dodgers ace started Game 1 of the NLCS against the Brewers and pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts. His shoutout performance helped the Dodgers to a 2-1 win.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications