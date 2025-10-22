Blake Snell’s wife Haley sends 3-word warning to Toronto as 2x Cy Young ace named World Series Game 1 starter

The Los Angeles Dodgers are four wins away from becoming the first team to defend their World Series title in more than two decades and they face a resilient Toronto Blue Jays in the Fall Classic.

The Blue Jays are hoping to win their first title in more than three decades and will be up against a star-studded Dodgers lineup that swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

The first challenge for the Blue Jays comes in the form of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who has been announced as the Game 1 starter for the Dodgers.

Snell's wife Haeley shared the news of his start in the series opener in her Instagram story with a three-word warning.

"Toronto we comin 🔥," Haeley commented on her story.

(Image source - Instagram)

The Dodgers ace started Game 1 of the NLCS against the Brewers and pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts. His shoutout performance helped the Dodgers to a 2-1 win.

