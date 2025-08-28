Blake Snell tips cap, calls Shohei Ohtani 'nasty' after pitching clinic vs. Reds 

Shohei Ohtani's first win as a starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers brought praise from fellow starter in the rotation, Blake Snell. The southpaw congratulated his teammate on his epic outing against the Cincinnati Reds, where he struck out nine hitters in 5.0 innings, in a season-high performance.

Snell expressed his emotions on Instagram after the Japanese ace's start, adding a fiery two-word caption:

"You nasty @shoheiohtani."

Blake Snell's Instagram story featuring his appreciation for Shohei Ohtani (Source: Instagram @snellzilla4)

Ohtani had started the month with a 2.37 ERA after his eighth start of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 6. But in his following two starts, against the LA Angels and Colorado Rockies, he earned nine runs on 8.1 innings pitched on 14 hits.

Thus coming into the game, the 31-year-old was looking to retain the same form that had made him a career 38-19, 3.01 ERA pitcher during his time with the LA Angels. He did exactly so as the LA Dodgers wrapped up a series sweep over the Reds. Ohtani faced some traffic in the second innings, but was able to strand runners at second and third base.

Noelvi Marte hit a solo homer off him in the third, but there was no further damage as the Japanese superstar completed the 5.0 innings to be eligible for the win. His team had already backed his start with a four-run tally in the fourth innings, where he got the leadoff single.

"I was just trying to do the minimum, get through the five and I was able to do what I wanted to do as a pitcher today," Ohtani said postgame through his interpreter, Will Ireton.

The Dodgers' pitching is coming together as Ohtani and Snell, alongside Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Emmett Sheehan, have formed a strong six-man starting rotation crucial for their postseason success.

Dave Roberts thinks Shohei Ohtani has found his rhythm

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that Shohei Ohtani was able to "find himself" and was locked in throughout the start against the Cincinnati Reds.

"Yeah, I think so," Roberts said via DodgersBlue. "Just early on getting his sea legs back and getting going, it takes a while. And so I thought tonight was one of those nights that he was locked in and worked some things out and really got into a good rhythm."

Ohtani's next projected start is slated to be against the Pittsburgh Pirates in their series finale next Thursday.

