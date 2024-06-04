Blake Snell Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for Giants pitcher amid injury woes

On June 3, the Giants announced that pitcher Blake Snell would be heading to the 15-day IL with a groin injury. The news is the latest in a succession of unfortunate events that have so defined Snell's season to date.

The winner of the 2023 NL Cy Young Award, Snell entered a protracted period of free agency before finally inking a one-year, $32 million deal with the Giants that includes a player option for next season. However, after putting up a 2.25 ERA last season, Snell has pitched to a figure of 9.51 in just 23 innings this season. As such, dealing the ace might be a more distinct possibility than many realize.

The Giants committed a lot of money to several different players this offseason, and with postseason hopes dwindling, trading Blake Snell before another free agency hits might be the best route for San Francisco.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Three possible trade destinations for Blake Snell from the Giants

Seattle Mariners

Of any team with a winning record in MLB, the Seattle Mariners have scored the fewest runs. In fact, without their starting pitching being so reliable, the team would probably have a record far below their current 34-27 split.

Expand Tweet

"Blake Snell’s first strike out as a Giant!" - Foul Territory

That said, the Mariners will probably need to beef up their rotation if they want to compete in the postseason. Snell is a Seattle native, and the Mariners have already flirted with the idea of dealing some of their top hitters, such as Ty France.

Minnesota Twins

In an inverse situation to the Mariners, hitting has kept the Minnesota Twins in the mix, while a lot to be desired remains on the pitching front. Manager Rocco Baldelli's rotation currently consists of five right-handers, and the starting core's 4.44 ERA ranks 22nd out of 30 teams.

Having lost 2023 Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray in free agency this past offseason, the market in Minnesota exists for a big-name starter, and Blake Snell could very well be the player to fill that gap.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are another team in the market for a left-handed starter, and despite being one of MLB's richest teams, do not even rank in the top ten in terms of payroll capacity.

Expand Tweet

"Blake Snell threw five no-hit innings and had 10 K’s in his rehab start tonight" - Talkin' Baseball

This means that Snell, who knows the division well from his years with the Tampa Bay Rays, would be a good fit. In return, the Giants can seek to exploit the Red Sox' strong assortment of relief pitchers, who could help turn the Giants underperforming bullpen around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback