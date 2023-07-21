Blake Snell trade rumors: Former Cy Young winner shares his intentions ahead of deadline

Blake Snell has made an unexpected revelation regarding the San Diego Padres’ trade plans. The Padres pitcher expressed his desire to stay with the club, predicting the team's strategy ahead of the trade deadline.

Snell, who is having a strong season, has emerged as one of the top prospects on the market. San Diego's underwhelming performance has also fueled the fire to the rumors surrounding the ace pitcher's departure.

While the left-hander is a pending free agent, he has said his desire is to see out the tough phase with the Padres. He is adamant about finishing his term with the team and exploring options after the season concludes.

"My family, they all want us to buy (on the Padres' deadline strategy)," Snell said. "I love it here, so I ain’t trying to go anywhere. I’d rather just stay here and see what happens.”

The 30-year-old feels that the team will look to trade in prospects to rebuild rather than sell players. The Padres are fourth in the National League West, trailing the third-place San Fransico Giants.

“I think we’re buying," Snell said. "That’s what I feel like.”

Snell has emerged as one the best pitchers in the MLB this season and is having his best season since 2018. His prolonged run might end up landing him a big check in the offseason.

Robert Suarez's recall backs Blake Snell's speculation

The San Diego Padres recalled Robert Suarez to bolster the 40-man roster. He was taken off the injured list, with Jose Castillo making room for the relief pitcher.

Suarez had a brilliant season in 2022, with a 2.27 ERA over 45 appearances. However, the Padres have been without his bullpen arm since his shoulder inflammation.

Suarez was tied down to a $46 million contract by the Padres, and he is itching to get back to the field, attempting to replicate last season.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Jose Castillo had an underwhelming outing against the Los Angeles Angels on July 4. He conceded four runs on two hits, along with two walks in his only appearance.

The Padres will be up against the Detroit Tigers in their next game. They will be heading into the first game of the series on the back of two successive losses to the Toronto Blue Jays.

