  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Blake Snell wins 2-word approval from Alex Pereira's ex-adversary; Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson weighs in

Blake Snell wins 2-word approval from Alex Pereira's ex-adversary; Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson weighs in

By Safeer M S
Modified Feb 02, 2025 13:58 GMT
Blake Snell wins 2-word approval from Alex Pereira
Blake Snell wins 2-word approval from Alex Pereira's ex-adversary; Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson weighs in (Source - Getty)

Dodgers' $182 million free-agent acquisition, Blake Snell, has teamed up with luxury fashion brand Santo Studio following his move to Los Angeles. The two-time Cy Young winner has launched an exclusive capsule collection featuring his signature Zilla LA logo.

The collection includes stylish pieces such as the Zilla LA Hat, Crewneck, We Love Fleece Shorts, Tee and We Love LA Hoodie, with prices ranging from $60 to $168.

On Saturday, Bear Degidio, the creative director of Santo Studio, shared an eight-snap post on Instagram, showcasing exclusive Snell's We Love LA Hoodie.

"@snellzilla4 @santostudios collection exclusively available online & in-store at Santo Studio Newport Beach" - Degido captioned the post.
also-read-trending Trending

Many big names commented on the post, including Alex Pereira's ex-adversary, Khalil Rountree Jr., a UFC light heavyweight title challenger and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, a retired champion.

"The man" - Rountree Jr. commented.
"🔥🔥🔥" - Jackson reacted.
Jackson and Rountree Jr.&#039;s comments on the Instagram post
Jackson and Rountree Jr.'s comments on the Instagram post

Rountree Jr. became an overnight sensation after UFC 307 main event fight against Alex Pereira on October 5, 2024. Even though he lost the fight via fourth-round TKO, Rountree Jr. won the admiration of fans worldwide for his blood-and-guts war against the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Jackson is one of the legends of MMA. In a career spanning over 20 years, 'Rampage' has fought the likes of Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Chuck Liddell and many more MMA legends.

He has also dabbled in Hollywood with his portrayal of B.A. Barracus in the 2010 movie, A-Team, starring Bradley Cooper, Liam Neeson, Sharlto Copley, and Jessica Biel.

Blake Snell sends 2-word message to UFC CEO Dana White for UFC 311

Blake Snell watched UFC 311, the first PPV of the promotion, live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood California. Also in the arena were Bobby Miller, his girlfriend Natalie Loureda, and Kike Hernandez, his wife Mariana Vicente.

The event seemingly won over Snell as he dropped a 2-word message to UFC CEO Dana White via Instagram story. The story was a snap of the Octagon, moments before the opening fight of the main card between Kevin Holland and Reinier de Ridder, the former two-division champion at ONE.

"Thank You," Snell captioned the post tagging Dana White.
Screenshot of Blake Snell&#039;s Instagram story (Source - Instagram/snellzilla4)
Screenshot of Blake Snell's Instagram story (Source - Instagram/snellzilla4)

After Snell posted the Instagram story, four of the five fights on the main card ended in a finish. Moreover, the only fight that went the distance was Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov, the co-main event bantamweight title fight that eventually won the Fight of the Night bonus.

In the main event of UFC 311, Islam Makhachev, the champion and pound-for-pound king, locked horns with Renato Moicano, who replaced Arman Tsarukyan, the original title challenger, on short notice. The champion won the fight with a first-round submission victory.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी