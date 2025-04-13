Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto in splits as $11,000,000 infielder breaks out hilarious impressions of Dodgers pitching staff

The Los Angeles Dodgers were utterly decimated in tonight's contest against the Chicago Cubs. With a final score of 16-0, the defending champions incurred their worst home loss in history. However, that didn't stop $11 million-valued infielder Miguel Rojas to have some fun. In the contest, he had pitchers Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in stitches as he made his debut on the mound for 2025.

Ad

From Landon Knack to Roki Sasaki, Rojas tried every pitching impression imaginable from his teammates. His actions created lighthearted interactions in the dugout in spite of their tough outing. The utility infielder first tried Yamamoto's simple mechanics—followed up by Knack's very laid back stance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the following inning, he imitated Clayton Kershaw's famous high-knee wind-up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finally, the 36-year-old almost had Snell and Yamamoto in tears as he tried Roki Sasaki's patented pitching mechanics, complete with the high kick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the Cubs' leading 7-0, skipper Dave Roberts deployed Rojas to finish the last two innings of the contest. Although he gave up nine runs in just his fourth-career mound appearance, he certainly scores some smiles within the team and some fans with his imitation tactics.

Los Angeles Dodgers suffer worst home loss in history

In a result that nobody saw coming, the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers succumbed to the visiting Chicago Cubs in a 16-0 loss last night. The lopsided loss was the worst home loss that the team has incurred in its history, surpassing the 1988 team that lost to the Pirates, 15-0.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Young phenom Roki Sasaki actually had a respectable start as he only gave up one earned run via a home run, four base hits, and two walks with three strikeouts. However, he still ate the loss in the contest after five innings of work.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts then inserted reliever Ben Casparius to exhume the pressure off Sasaki. Casparius has been immaculate in six appearances this year as he has yet to give up a run across nine innings. However, Justin Turner's RBI single broke the reliever's momentum as the latter surrendered six earned runs in just 1 and 2/3 innings.

Ad

Luis Garcia was tapped in hopes of stopping the bleeding. However, he gave up four runs himself as the Cubs' lead ballooned to seven at the end of the seventh inning. Miguel Rojas was then sent out to finish the game as the Dodgers were smashed 16-0.

Chicago Cubs starter Ben Brown was rewarded with a victory after a solid five inning performance with just five base hits given up and five strikeouts. Chicago backstop Carson Kelly hit two home runs and went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. First baseman Michael Busch also had a productive game as he hit a home run with and went 4-for-6 with three RBIs, and four runs scored.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More