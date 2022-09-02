"Blew another fu****g lead" "Disastrous decisions by management" - Texas Rangers fans in disbelief following team's epic collapse in loss to Boston Red Sox 

The Boston Red Sox faced off against the Texas Rangers in the first of a four-game series at Fenway Park tonight. The Texas Rangers offense got out to an early lead, but the Red Sox managed to score four runs in the ninth inning to win by a score of 9-8. The Red Sox's record is now 64-68.

Many Rangers fans took to Twitter to react to the disappointing loss. One fan could not believe that the team blew a five-run lead.

Blowing a five-run lead to a last-place team is not what anyone other than Red Sox fans wanted to see.

#StraightUpTX @Rangers Out fucking bullpen blew another fucking lead in a loss to the fucking last place Red Sox. What a fucking useless piece of fucking shit @Rangers Out fucking bullpen blew another fucking lead in a loss to the fucking last place Red Sox. What a fucking useless piece of fucking shit#StraightUpTX https://t.co/L6W1DyKXeO

Many fans are blaming the managers for the epic collapse at the end of the game.

TheTerriers89 @SeanGrace28 @Rangers So weak and such diasterous decisions by management. Small team and small market mentality.... I'm done @Rangers So weak and such diasterous decisions by management. Small team and small market mentality.... I'm done

Some are wondering if the team will ever win another game after tonight's performance.

anna korbel @annakorbel5 @Rangers 🤬🤬🤬🤬 this team may never win again! But seriously how do you blow a 5 run lead over 2 innings?? @Rangers 🤬🤬🤬🤬 this team may never win again! But seriously how do you blow a 5 run lead over 2 innings??

Overall, what a horrible loss for the Rangers and a momentum-building win for the Red Sox.

9/1/2022: Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Game Highlights

Starting pitcher Glenn Otto pitches during tonight's Texas Rangers v Boston Red Sox game.

There would be zero scoring between the two teams until the third inning when Corey Seager gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead on an RBI single to left field.

"Seager knocks in the first run of the game!" - Bally Sports Southwest

In the fourth inning, the Boston Red Sox would strike back thanks to a two-run double from Christian Arroyo. This was his 13th double of the season.

Red Sox @RedSox Christian Arroyo keeps on hitting. Christian Arroyo keeps on hitting. https://t.co/T18WAQtGhP

"Christian Arroyo keeps on hitting." [email protected]

The Red Sox held on to a brief lead, but Corey Seager would continue his great game at the plate with a game-tying RBI double. This was his 18th double of the season.

Seager with the double, Semien with the smooth slide to tie the game at 2. 🪢Seager with a pair of RBIs in Boston. Seager with the double, Semien with the smooth slide to tie the game at 2. 🪢Seager with a pair of RBIs in Boston. 👀👀📺: @BallySportsSW | #StraightUpTXhttps://t.co/lLvInhxqKY

"Seager with the double, Semien with the smooth slide to tie the game at 2." - Bally Sports Southwest

The Rangers tallied four more runs to take a 6-3 lead going into the 8th inning. In the 8th inning, Adolis Garcia provided insurance runs with a line-drive home run over the Green Monster in left field. This was his 22nd home run of the season.

"ADOLIS GOES OVER THE GREEN MONSTER!" - Bally Sports Southwest

In the ninth inning, out of nowhere, the Red Sox scored four runs to come all the way back to defeat the Rangers 9-8.

Overall, an extremely disappointing loss for the Texas Rangers. To have a five-run lead in the 8th inning and not hold on and win is unacceptable. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

