Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt feels star OF Mike Trout's best chance of claiming a Fall Classic title would be to play for the Philadelphia Phillies. In his interview, the pitcher claimed that he could see someone like Trout playing for Philadelphia alongside Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and many others.

Bassitt puts emphasis on the need for such a world to extract the best talents out of Mike, and of course, why wouldn't any fan not want to see him headlining a postseason game under the floodlights inside a fully packed and overtly loud Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would love to see him with Philly. Just because I know that's kind of his hometown. I just think Trout in Philly would be just like apex. Him, and Harper like, just the fans standpoint, I wouldn't want to face them, I can tell you that," Chris Bassitt said about Mike Trout.

Chris Bassitt also emphasizes the fact that Trout's hometown is in Philadelphia, so that should make things easier for him. Staying close to family could be a defining standpoint in a player's career as he ages in the big leagues.

The Phillies have a rich culture of camaraderie and fighting till the end, and under the helm of Rob Thomson, the roster has produced some amazing results over the past two seasons. Just imagine adding a potent hitting phenom like Trout to the already fiery lineup, and you will have Philadelphia contending for the NLCS again next season.

Mike Trout is an unlucky slugger determined to achieve greatness in the MLB

Despite having had Mike Trout, one of the all-time greats, for nine of those years and maybe the current GOAT of baseball, Shoehi Ohtani, for six of those years, the Angels have been stuck in a nine-year postseason drought.

There ought to be an understanding between the 32-year-old Trout and the Angels that he and the balance of his 12-year, $426.5 million contract are better suited elsewhere, especially when things naturally appear that much more desperate without the two-way ace who decided to sign with the LA Dodgers this offseason.

Expand Tweet

One issue is the scarcity of impact bats in the trade and free-agent off-season markets. Even before Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani left their respective ballclubs this offseason, the free agency market was very volatile. The Angels might have more negotiating power if they were to trade for Trout because it's now worse.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.