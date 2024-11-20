"Blue Jays have money to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Juan Soto" - Reds HOFer weighs in on Toronto's financial flexibility

The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as one of the possible destinations for Juan Soto after conducting an official meeting with the lefty slugger last week. Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sean Casey feels the Blue Jays have the financial muscle to spend heavily on the superstar free agent this offseason and still offer Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a lucrative contract extension next year.

Sean Casey is a former three-time All-Star who played 12 seasons in the MLB and was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2012. The MLB Network analyst was a hitting coach for the New York Yankees last year.

On The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey podcast, which he co-hosts alongside Rich Ciancimino, Casey offered his thoughts on the Juan Soto sweepstakes. He outlined the mindset of the Blue Jays president of baseball operations Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins for this offseason.

"The Blue Jays' Mark Shapiro, Ross Atkins, and those guys are looking for a guy that is 26 years old, that's (an) impact-bat, that puts together good plate appearances, that plays every day, that's a leader out there," Casey said. "They are looking for Juan Soto. This is the guy that they want to tie up long-term. But they also have to tie up Vlad long-term.

"The biggest thing is the Blue Jays have the money," he added. "The Bue Jays have some of the biggest pocketbooks in this game. They would have the money to sign Soto and Vlad."

Vladimir Guerrero was the standout performer for the Blue Jays in 2024 and earned his fourth straight All-Star selection. He's set to reach free agency at the end of the 2025 season.

"The Yankees are close": Sean Casey on Juan Soto staying at the Bronx

The New York Mets reportedly made a $660 million offer for Juan Soto. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The New York Mets had reportedly put forward an offer of $660 million to sign Soto on Monday, making them the favorites to land the marquee free agent of this winter.

However, Sean Casey feels the New York Yankees are still in strong contention and could even keep him at the Bronx for the long term with a slightly smaller bid.

"The Yankees are close," Casey said. "It's got to be within 25 million. I think, 50 million, he walks. 50 or below, he goes to the Yankees. "I also really believe the Red Sox are in the mix," he added.

The Boston Red Sox were the first team to approach Juan Soto this offseason, while the Los Angeles Dodgers also had a meeting with the player on Tuesday.

