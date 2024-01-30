Blue Jays News: Justin Turner and JD Martinez drawing 'sincere interest' from Toronto, per MLB insider

The Toronto Blue Jays have expressed their interest in former Boston Red Sox veterans Justin Turner and J.D. Martinez. Toronto is trying to make the best of the free agent market, and what better way than to add seasoned players to their squad?

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Turner and Martinez have gathered interest in the north. Shortstop Bo Bichette mentioned that his team is 'sincerely' interested in both free agents.

With less than a month remaining for spring training, Toronto is keen on striking a deal. The Red Sox have moved on from Turner and Martinez, as there's no chance of a reunion, especially with the team's budget constraints.

Given their veteran status, Turner and Martinez will accept any deal that comes their way. Turner is 39, while Martinez is 36. Both players are at the tail end of their careers, and Toronto is a perfect club to shine.

Blue Jays to benefit from the veterans

Toronto has a bunch of young core talent that has brought their success. The Blue Jays will look to create some balance by adding top contributors like Turner and Martinez.

Despite their age, Turner and Martinez have performed well at the plate. Turner slashed .276/.345/.800 for the Red Sox last season. He smashed 23 home runs and drove in 86 runs. The slugger's ability to perform at the plate has been consistent.

As for Martinez, he's also coming off a strong season, slashing .271/.321/.893. Martinez scored 33 home runs and drove in 61 runs last season. Getting a hold of the designated hitter makes sense for the Blue Jays.

Turner declined the option of returning to the Red Sox for a second season, as he opted for free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers are not interested in a reunion with Martinez either. With new players on the block, Martinez must opt for another option.

The two players performed well against right-handed pitchers. The Blue Jays can use some extra firepower at the plate with the experienced players. Turner and Martinez would make a good rotation to their roster.

A few other teams have expressed interest in Turner, including the Cubs, Giants, and Mets, but Toronto looks to be a better prospect.

