Blue Jays podcast rips pitcher after controversial statement: "Always support your guys. Unless your guys are dumb idiot losers like Anthony Bass"

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass has come under fire on Monday. The relief pitcher shared an anti-LGTBQ video on his Instagram, calling Christians to boycott brands like Target and Bud Light. The video depicts these brands as evil for supporting the LGBTQ community.

Target has long supported the community but recently developed a kid-friendly LGBTQ clothing line, which has come under fire over the last week. Bud Light recently partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok star, to promote their brand.

Bass did not provide additional commentary to the video, but he didn't have to. The message was clear on how he felt, and he has since riled up the Toronto Blue Jays fanbase.

"Always support your guys. Unless your guys are dumb idiot losers like Anthony Bass. Kick rocks, f**khead" tweeted the podcast.

This isn't the Blue Jays reliever's first time coming under fire on social media. He deleted his Twitter account earlier in the month after claiming a fight attendant from United Airlines made his pregnant wife clean up a mess. The trolling over the incident was too much for the Bass.

The timing of the video is unfortunate as the Blue Jays kick off their Pride Month celebrations on June 9. The first 15,000 fans will get a rainbow flag jersey, which will surely get under Bass' skin.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass is not everybody's cup of tea. He's not afraid to share his opinion, no matter how outlandish that may be.

When he posted the tweet calling out United Airlines for making his pregnant wife clear up the mess of their child, fans learned he had controversial friends. Fox Network personality Tomi Lahren came out to his family's defense, while also informing the viewers of her friendship with both Anthony and his wife.

OutKick @Outkick A picture is worth a thousand words, and THIS one of a pregnant mom cleaning up her toddler’s airplane mess is getting twisted in the media…shocker! Allow @TomiLahren to set the record straight! A picture is worth a thousand words, and THIS one of a pregnant mom cleaning up her toddler’s airplane mess is getting twisted in the media…shocker! Allow @TomiLahren to set the record straight! https://t.co/pagfxvJcNS

Anthony Bass was heavily criticized after this clip by many around MLB. It led to him leaving Twitter, and It will be interesting to see if the 35-year-old keeps his Instagram with all the backlash he is facing.

Bass has since deleted the reel from his Instagram, but the damage has already been done. Not just Toronto fans, but fans from all teams, aren't happy with the reliever. He'll have to tread lightly for a while if he wants to come back from this.

