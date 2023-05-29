Anthony Bass has made quite a few headlines this year, but most of them have not been positive for the Toronto Blue Jays. While he has emerged on the positive side of the fWAR metric with 0.1, his ERA is still 4.50 and he's not had very many exceptional outings.
Furthermore, off the field, he has courted controversy as well. He made waves for refusing to clean up his child's popcorn spill on an airplane for his pregnant wife and instead blamed the flight attendant who asked them to clean up the mess.
Now, the pitcher is in the headlines again for promoting traditional Christian views ahead of Pride Night in Toronto. The Blue Jays will host the event on June 9 and Bass posted a traditional Christian take on his Instagram story.
The post in question is detailing why Christians supposedly need to boycott Target, the supermarket store. It's a secular store that has Pride promotions going for Pride Month and other non-Christian things.
Ahead of Pride Night in Toronto, it's an interesting time for him to share this, as many MLB fans took notice. They reveled in the opportunity to troll the relief pitcher for his takes.
Bass is a controversial figure for many reasons, but his seemingly anti-LGBTQ views or those of similar nature appear to be the latest source of ire from certain MLB fans.
Toronto Blue Jays stunningly in last place
The Toronto Blue Jays were a playoff favorite this year. After making it in last season and seemingly improving in the offseason, this was their year. They come into today with a decent if unspectacular 28-26 record.
That isn't bad by any means, but where does it place them in the AL East? Dead last. They're a half-game back of the Boston Red Sox and 10.5 back of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The division is unbelievably good this year and two teams are going to be good and miss out on the playoffs in all likelihood. As it stands, the Toronto Blue Jays would be that team.