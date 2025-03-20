Blue Jays president drops major update on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s future

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enjoyed an outstanding 2024 season, finishing with a .323 batting average, with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs. As a result of his consistent performances, the infielder earned his fourth All-Star selection and second career Silver Slugger award.

Ad

Set to enter free agency next winter, Guerrero Jr. is only 26 and many organizations are reportedly fancying their chances of signing him. With the benchmark Juan Soto set this past offseason in terms of contract value though, it is well-understood that Vladdy Jr.'s services will not come cheap, with the first baseman reportedly eyeing a figure in the range of $500 million in present value.

Over the past few weeks, the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have allegedly been at a standstill in terms of contract negotiations. As per the latest reports from Blue Jays insider Keegan Matheson on Thursday, however, the organization's president, Mark Shapiro has claimed there is a "clear alignment on the desired outcome."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think we're going to sign him," Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said. "I think we're going to extend him. The reason I feel that way is because we have such a clear alignment on the desired outcome."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former Mets GM backs Toronto Blue Jays to get Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s extension done

Having been born and raised in Canada, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has often expressed his desire to continue to play for the Blue Jays. However, the two parties were reportedly at loggerheads after the organization offered a contract with a present value of $450 million while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is reportedly holding out for an additional $50 million.

Ad

Speaking on the matter, former New York Mets GM Jim Duquette backed the AL East outfit to get the deal done eventually.

"Vladdy wants $500 million without deferrals, he wants present value of 500," Duquette said last week. "The present value for the Blue Jays is $450 million. If you take that ($ 50 million) and divide it out over 14 years, it's basically $3.5 million per year."

Ad

"That's still a lot of money, $50 million is a lot of money, but it's only $3.5 million per year. So when you reduce it to that small of a number, it feels and seems like you should be able to get there and get this thing done," the former Mets GM said.

Expand Tweet

With the new season approaching, fans will be hoping Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can pick up from where he left off, and inspire the Blue Jays to qualify for the postseason after they missed out last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback