Vladimir Guerrero Jr. offered $500 million contract from Blue Jays with deferrals in the range of $50-100 million: Report

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is currently one of the hottest prospects in all of the major leagues. Having enjoyed an excellent 2024 season, the Toronto Blue Jays' infielder finished with a .323 batting average, 30 home runs and 103 RBIs, earning his fourth All-Star cap and second career Silver Slugger award.

Set to enter free agency as soon as the 2025 season comes to an end, Vladdy's future has been quite a hot topic for some time now, with numerous clubs such as the Yankees, Red Sox, and Mets reportedly looking for a long-term solution at first base.

Given the precedent Juan Soto has just established, teams seeking to secure Guerrero Jr.'s services during his prime years will understand that the cost will be significant.

Per New York Post reports, it appears the number Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has his heart set on is $500 million. It has also been reported that the Dominican is looking to guarantee that sum as present value, and not before deferrals. Also, the length that Vladdy is looking at is said to be about 14 years, amounting to an annual salary of just above $35 million.

Though Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has said he is open to the idea of extending his stay in Toronto, having grown up in the city, the latest negotiations between the star and the Blue Jays' front office have reportedly broken down after the organization allegedly offered a sum close to $500 million, but with significant deferrals, to the tune of $50-100 million.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sheds light on his mindset heading into the 2025 season, with free agency on the horizon

Speaking to MLB Network Radio on Thursday, March 6, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. talked about his mindset for the new season, and how his soon-to-come free agency was not going to be on his mind once the action resumed. He is just going to be focused on getting as many wins as possible once the regular season began.

"Not only for me, but for my teammates. I don't want you to be asking my teammate, 'Oh, is he going to stay here? Is he going to leave? We are grown a** men here, and we understand the business. So when the season starts, we're playing for wins. We're not playing anything else. That's my point. All the guys, the new guys, try to play with his mind clean and try to play to win the World Series." Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said

Having disappointingly missed out on qualifying for the postseason in 2024, fans will be hoping Vladdy Jr. can pick up from where he left off last year and guide the Blue Jays to a much-improved finish in 2025.

