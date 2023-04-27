Blue Jays Trade Rumors: Top 3 bullpen additions to aid Toronto's World Series quest

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the top teams in the MLB, however, much like every other team across the league, they are not without their flaws. As of the writing of this piece, the Blue Jays are enjoying a solid season, posting a 16-9 record through their first 25 games.

While the Jays are currently third in the American League East, with a few additions before the trade deadline, they could become one of the favorites to win the World Series. The most glaring weakness for Toronto has been the bullpen, and while serviceable, they may not be enough to carry the Blue Jays to the World Series.

Blue Jays Dad @BlueJaysDad This is what I’m saying about the bullpen. Not being negative. Just realistic. Not built for the high-leverage, big moments vs the best teams. Upgrades needed. This is what I’m saying about the bullpen. Not being negative. Just realistic. Not built for the high-leverage, big moments vs the best teams. Upgrades needed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is what I’m saying about the bullpen. Not being negative. Just realistic. Not built for the high-leverage, big moments vs the best teams. Upgrades needed." - @BlueJaysDad

Here is a look at three pitchers that will likely be available on the trade market and could help the Jays make a deep playoff run.

Aroldis Chapman may be the perfect addition to the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen

The emergence of Jordan Romano, as well as the additions of Erik Swanson, Adam Cimber and Yimi Garcia, have helped improve the core in recent years. However, their inconsistency has made a trade necessary. Enter Aroldis Chapman, who would be a considerable upgrade, and at an affordable $3.75 million guaranteed contract.

"@BlueJays you all might wanna look into a closer maybe Aroldis Chapman from the @Royals just a thought" - @HolcMike

Given his track record, affordable salary, and potential bounce-back to his previous All-Star form, Chapman could be an intriguing trade target. It also helps that the Kansas City Royals will certainly be sellers at the trade deadline, which should lower the asking price for the 35-year-old.

Matt Barnes could become available if the Marlins are out of contention

Another veteran relief pitcher with a proven track record in high-pressure situations is Matt Barnes. The Miami Marlins pitcher has recorded 47 saves in his MLB career, with his career-high coming in 2021 with the Boston Red Sox. He was also selected to the All-Star Team that season.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Barnes finds himself as a member of the Miami Marlins, potentially hitting the free agent market at the end of the season. The Marlins hold a club option on Barnes, however, if they decide that the 33-year-old is not a part of their future plans, he would be a massive addition to the Blue Jays bullpen.

"Matt Barnes: 1.93 ERA over 9.1 IP w/ Marlins" - @n_rollins1

The Colorado Rockies may look to move on from pending free agent Pierce Johnson

It is shaping up to be a long season for the Colorado Rockies, as the team sits last in the National League West with an 8-18 record. This dismal start to the season will likely lead to the Rockies becoming sellers before the trade deadline. Enter relief pitcher Pierce Johnson, who could be an intriguing trade target for contenders.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old has been solid for the Rockies this season, posting a 3.86 ERA and three saves. Being a pending unrestricted free agent will likely make him a trade chip that Colorado will want to move. While the Blue Jays already have a set closer in Jordan Romano, Johnson could be a solid relief pitcher addition for Toronto.

Poll : Should the Blue Jays trade for bullpen help? Yep! No, I think we are solid 0 votes