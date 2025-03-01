Blue Jays to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Red Sox; Nolan Arenado joins Yankees in Cardinals deal | 5 bold predictions for MLB in March 2025

MLB teams have been getting after it at camp, as the regular season is just right around the corner. It is shaping up to be an exciting season, with multiple stars getting ready for a new year with their new team.

Alex Bregman is now a member of the Boston Red Sox, and Juan Soto signed a historic contract with the New York Mets over the winter. We also have Shohei Ohtani returning to the mound later in the season.

Despite all the excitement, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Some teams still have holes to fill, while other teams have to figure out their lineups. Today, we take a look at some of these questions and go over some bold predictions for the month of March.

5 bold predictions for MLB in March 2025

1.) Blue Jays trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the Red Sox

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays could not agree on an extension. Now, the slugger is slated to become a free agent following the end of the 2025 season.

If Toronto does not feel they are capable of re-signing Guerrero Jr. during the offseason, they can look to trade him. He could fit in nicely with the Boston Red Sox, who do not seem too committed to having Triston Casas be the guy at first base.

2.) Nolan Arenado gets traded to the Yankees

The St. Louis Cardinals have spent the MLB offseason looking for suitors for Nolan Arenado. They are looking to clear up some space and focus on their younger players.

The New York Yankees could come into play as a trade partner. They have a hole at third base, and Arenado would be an excellent addition as the club looks to hoist their 28th MLB World Series title.

3.) Yankees trade Marcus Stroman to the Mets

The New York Mets have seen a few injuries to their starting rotation. Sean Manaea was shut down on Monday after experiencing a right oblique strain. Frankie Montas also came off the mound recently feeling discomfort.

Expand Tweet

Marcus Stroman could be a name the clubs turn to. His status with the Yankees is up in the air with a handful of starters that likely push Stroman to the sixth man or a reliever.

4.) JD Martinez and Jose Quintana sign free-agent contracts

Both JD Martinez and Jose Quintana are still without a team for the 2025 MLB season. However, that could change rather quickly with the season just beyond the horizon.

The Yankees have already been in contact with the slugger. So do not be surprised to see the two coming together on a deal. According to Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller, he sees the Cleveland Guardians as being an ideal fit.

5.) Alex Bregman to start third base for the Red Sox

There has been some drama surrounding the Boston Red Sox at camp. After signing Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers spoke to the media to let it be known that he does not want to give up his position.

However, Bregman is coming off a 2024 season which he won the Gold Glove at third. He could be the better option and the one Alex Cora goes with when the MLB regular season rolls around.

