Bobby Bolin Dead: Former Giants pitcher, part of team's original Wall of Fame dies at 84, cause of death unknown

Longtime San Francisco Giants pitcher Bobby Bolin has died. He was 84 and the cause of death is currently unknown. In total, he played for 13 seasons in the MLB before retiring from the sport.

From 1961 to 1969, he played for the Giants. In 1970, he briefly joined the Milwaukee Brewers before heading to the Boston Red Sox from 1970 to 1973. Bolin was eventually inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

The pitcher was also one of the original inductees to the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame and is an iconic part of their history.

Bobby Bolin dead at 84

Ironically, Bolin grew up as a Los Angeles Dodgers fan- the heated rival of the Giants. A Giants scout convinced the late pitcher that he'd have a better shot at making the majors with San Francisco than with Los Angeles, so Bolin signed.

Bobby Bolin mainly played for the Giants

With openers, long relievers and other types of classifications of pitchers, there are some without a clear role in today's game. According to the New York Post, Bobby Bolin served that role a very long time ago:

“I was never classified as a starter or as a reliever, so I mostly sat on a tarp between the bullpen and the dugout because I didn’t know which one I’d be doing."

He never made an All-Star team but did record 18.9 career bWAR. His career record was 88-75 and he sported a very strong 3.40 career ERA. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, his two kids and his grandchildren.

