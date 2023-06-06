MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 6 2023

MLB DFS Fantasy picks can be a good way to enjoy baseball, explore teams and players outside one's own fandom, earn some money and start a hobby (responsibly). However, betting on them requires knowledge of pitching matchups and the weather.

Fortunately, the vast majority of games today are not under any weather. However, keep an eye on the San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies today as a delay or postponement is possible. Be advised any MLB DFS Fantasy picks in that game may not play today.

MLB DFS Fantasy picks to look for on June 6

Every pitcher facing the Oakland Athletics should be considered for MLB DFS Fantasy picks. Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates is an excellent option against them today.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin sports a 1.77 ERA and gets the Cincinnati Reds tonight, so expect a good performance out of him. Zach Eflin of the Tampa Bay Rays is 7-1 with an ERA slightly over 3.00. Against the Minnesota Twins, this is another solid matchup.

Zach Eflin is a good MLB DFS Fantasy picks

On the flip side, Luke Weaver and his 5.36 ERA face Will Smith, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers, so that's a good matchup for them. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson has a 5.47 ERA, so look for good games from the Chicago Cubs- mainly Ian Happ, Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger.

As always, please gamble responsibly.

