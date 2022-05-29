"Bobby Dalbec hit a pinch hit home run and hell has frozen over" "It’s about d**n time Bobby Dalbec" - Boston Red Sox fans berate their own player after he hits his first home run in 101 at-bats 

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec can't be happy with his performance this year. He seems to describe perfectly what's been wrong with the Red Sox up until their last 10 games or so. They started off the season's first 30 games with a brutal 10-19 record, over which timeframe Bobby Dalbec, along with many of his teammates, suffered an intense slump.

During the month of April, Dalbec hit a brutal .147 batting average and .449 on-base plus slugging percentage. The 26-year-old managed just one home run and four runs batted in over that timeframe.

Things haven't gotten much better for him since. As his teammates like Trevor Story and Kike Hernandez begin heating up, Dalbec is still stuck in hitter's purgatory. His season batting average is .162 and, up until this afternoon, he still had just one home run.

That's when he came in clutch for the Boston Red Sox. In game one of the doubleheader versus the Baltimore Orioles, Dalbec hit a go-ahead solo shot in the sixth inning to give his team a 4-3 lead. His home run would turn out to be the game's winning run. Here's how Boston fans reacted on Twitter.

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is hitting just .162 this season.

Clay Buchholz fan account @BuchholzReturn @Orioles You gave up a hit to Bobby Dalbec. That’s more embarrassing than the Red Sox collapse last night @Orioles You gave up a hit to Bobby Dalbec. That’s more embarrassing than the Red Sox collapse last night

This user had to clarify that their tweet wasn't a joke: Bobby Dalbec really hit a home run.

Sean @svcigar Bobby Dalbec HOMAH?!!! Yes!!!! This is not a joke #RedSox Bobby Dalbec HOMAH?!!! Yes!!!! This is not a joke #RedSox

This Boston Red Sox fan emphasized how much Dalbec needed that home run. You could argue he needed it more than his team.

Chris Henrique @ChrisHenrique



#RedSox • #DirtyWater



Bobby Dalbec needed that homer, it’s been a minute since he’s gone yard 🤙🏻 Bobby Dalbec needed that homer, it’s been a minute since he’s gone yard 🤙🏻#RedSox • #DirtyWater https://t.co/gCm9cMohrP

Here's the in-depth statistics behind Dalbec's home run. It was no cheap shot: he crushed the ball with 105.2 MPH exit velocity.

Would it dong? @would_it_dong

#DirtyWater



Home Run



Exit velo: 105.2 mph

Launch angle: 28 deg

Proj. distance: 397 ft



This would have been a home run in 29/30 MLB ballparks.

Only Oracle Park would've held this one in.



BAL (3) @ BOS (4)

6th Bobby Dalbec vs Keegan AkinHome RunExit velo: 105.2 mphLaunch angle: 28 degProj. distance: 397 ftThis would have been a home run in 29/30 MLB ballparks.Only Oracle Park would've held this one in.BAL (3) @ BOS (4)6th Bobby Dalbec vs Keegan Akin#DirtyWaterHome Run 💣Exit velo: 105.2 mphLaunch angle: 28 degProj. distance: 397 ftThis would have been a home run in 29/30 MLB ballparks.Only Oracle Park would've held this one in.BAL (3) @ BOS (4)🔻 6th https://t.co/jjLYV4jQbJ

Somewhere along the line, a Yankees fan managed to sneak into the discussion. This one compared Dalbec's on-base plus slugging percentage to Aaron Judge's slugging average. Somehow, Dalbec's OPS is lower than Judge's slugging total.

Rational Yankees Fan @rational_yankee Bobby Dalbec’s OPS is is 140 points lower than Aaron Judge’s slugging percentage. Think about that. Bobby Dalbec’s OPS is is 140 points lower than Aaron Judge’s slugging percentage. Think about that.

The embarrassing statistics just kept coming in. This fan reminded us that Dalbec's home run this afternoon was his first in 101 at-bats.

Boston Sports Info @bostonsportsinf Bobby Dalbec



1st HR in 101 AB's and 1st HR at Fenway Park this year gives the Red Sox the lead (4-3) Bobby Dalbec1st HR in 101 AB's and 1st HR at Fenway Park this year gives the Red Sox the lead (4-3)

This fan brought the heat, or the ice might be more appropriate. They said that "hell froze over" when Dalbec homered.

Eric SAVE ROE Winick @Ron_Decline Bobby Dalbec hit a pinch hit home run and hell has frozen over. Bobby Dalbec hit a pinch hit home run and hell has frozen over.

This Boston Red Sox fan spoke directly to Dalbec with some critical words. He sure was due.

Christina @christina_n22 It’s about damn time Bobby Dalbec It’s about damn time Bobby Dalbec

Maybe this was the spark Dalbec needed to turn things around like the rest of his teammates.

