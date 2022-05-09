"I don’t think I’ve seen a Red Sox lineup this anemic in 30 years" "Dalbec should go to the plate with no bat and just hope they can't throw 3 strikes" - Sports Radio Show host and MLB fans trash Boston Red Sox for abysmal performance

The Boston Red Sox entered the 2022 seasons with massive expectations. After winning 92 games in 2021 and narrowly advancing past the New York Yankees in the one-game American League Wild Card game, the Boston Red Sox entered the offseason with fans confident they were ready to take the next step forward. To add fuel to that fire, the Red Sox made a major move by signing Trevor Story to a $140 million contract to be paid out over six years and convinced the All-Star shortstop not only to leave the Colorado Rockies, but also to depart the position of shortstop for second base. However, things have not gone according to plan.

This season has been filled with disappointment for the Boston Red Sox, and the Fenway faithful are far from happy, particularly in regard to the offense.

The Red Sox are currently ranked 27th in runs per game, which is worst in their division, arguably the worst of the century. The host on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Tony Massarotti had some thoughts.

Tony Massarotti @TonyMassarotti I don’t think I’ve seen a Red Sox lineup this anemic in 30 years. I don’t think I’ve seen a Red Sox lineup this anemic in 30 years.

"I don’t think I’ve seen a Red Sox lineup this anemic in 30 years." - @ Tony Massorotti

Fans are at a loss of words for the cause of this abysmal hitting, but they need the problem solved yesterday.

Insp. Harry Callahan @HarryCa03312870 @TonyMassarotti I’ll ask again; who is the baseball mastermind responsible for this lineup, the coaches, managers, the whole organization? There needs to be accountability to the fans for this embarrassment of a baseball team. There are some exceptions Bogaertz, devers and a few others . @TonyMassarotti I’ll ask again; who is the baseball mastermind responsible for this lineup, the coaches, managers, the whole organization? There needs to be accountability to the fans for this embarrassment of a baseball team. There are some exceptions Bogaertz, devers and a few others .

"I'll ask again; who is the baseball mastermind responsible for this lineup, the coaches, managers, the whole organization? There needs to be accountability to the fans for this embarrassment of a baseball team. There are some exceptions Bogaertz, devers and a few others." - @ Insp. Harry Callahan

While all members of the squad bear responsibility in the Boston Red Sox's struggles, some fans have turned their frustrations onto one player in particular, first baseman Bobby Dalbec.

Matt Ryan @MRyan_10 @TonyMassarotti I’ve never seen anyone more defeated then Bobby D and that’s before he even makes an out. What’s the benefit to keeping him in the lineup when he is so down on himself. Call up Casas @TonyMassarotti I’ve never seen anyone more defeated then Bobby D and that’s before he even makes an out. What’s the benefit to keeping him in the lineup when he is so down on himself. Call up Casas

"I've never seen anyone more defeated then Bobby D and that's before he even makes an out. What's the benefit to keeping him in the lineup when he is so down on himself. Call up Casas" - @ Matt Ryan

The first baseman is hitting .139 on the year. Some fans have suggestions on how to improve.

Bobby Burke @bobbyburke17 @TonyMassarotti Dalbec should go to the plate with no bat and just hope they can't throw 3 strikes. His OBP would probably go up @TonyMassarotti Dalbec should go to the plate with no bat and just hope they can't throw 3 strikes. His OBP would probably go up

"Dalbec should go to the plate with no bat and just hope they can't throw 3 strikes. His OBP would probably go up" - @ Bobby Burke

"He should just bat left-handed and maybe confuse the pitcher" - @ Sammy James

Others lamented the fact that Dalbec is not alone in the endeavor.

Mike Zavoluk @mzavoluk @TonyMassarotti Too many out machines. Story will eventually hit, and next year will look much, much different after JBJ and Dalbec are sent packing. But this year will be bad. Straight up @TonyMassarotti Too many out machines. Story will eventually hit, and next year will look much, much different after JBJ and Dalbec are sent packing. But this year will be bad. Straight up

"Too many out machines. Story will eventually hit, and next year will look much, much different after JBJ and Dalbec are sent packing. But this year will be bad. Straight up" - @ Mike Zavoluk

The Boston Red Sox record and position in the American League East standings continue to fall. As fans pointed out on Twitter, if the performance continues to falter, attendance records will also sink.

Anthony Santagati @AJSJR40 @TonyMassarotti It will be interesting to see what happens when Fenway has 8,000 people in the seats come summer. @TonyMassarotti It will be interesting to see what happens when Fenway has 8,000 people in the seats come summer.

"It will be interesting to see what happens when Fenway has 8,000 people in the seats come summer." - @ Anthony Santagati

Over the last 20 years, the Boston Red Sox have been in the top five for attendance ratings in the American League.

vmgr252 @vmgr2521 @TonyMassarotti i haven't watched a game this year, nor will i go to fenway anytime soon @TonyMassarotti i haven't watched a game this year, nor will i go to fenway anytime soon

"I haven't watched a game this year, nor will i go to fenway anytime soon" - @ vmgr252

The Red Sox have too much talent on the roster for this to persist without major changes. If the roster continues to flounder offensively, seats will become hot.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt