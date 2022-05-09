"Watch out Mariah Carey, watch out Snoop, watch out 50" - WWE star Sasha Banks throws the first pitch for Boston Red Sox, remembers Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Mariah Carey's legendary first pitches

The Boston Red Sox clashed against the Chicago White Sox on their series-ender earlier at Fenway Park, and the person who threw the first pitch was WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. Banks is a proud Boston native and is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Naomi.

Being the self-proclaimed "Legit Boss," Banks hurled a straight pitch that was almost a strike but fell just short of the plate. Nonetheless, it was a good effort from the WWE Superstar.

She then cut a promo after the pitch, calling out the likes of global music icons Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg, the latter of the three is her cousin in real life. The three music stars were notorious for throwing out horrible first pitches. Carey threw one in Japan before a game of the Yomiuri Giants more than a decade ago, 50 Cent in a game of the New York Mets, and her cousin Snoop Dogg before a San Diego Padres game.

The Boston Red Sox lost the game to the Chicago White Sox 3-2, and in the process got swept in the three-game series. They've now lost five straight games and have been overtaken by the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East standings.

Boston Red Sox so far this season

Xander Bogaerts throws away his gloves out of frustration.

The Boston Red Sox are in last place in the American League East. They've just been overtaken by the Baltimore Orioles in the rankings after the Red Sox lost five straight. To say that they are struggling would be a massive understatement.

Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN What a series sweep by the White Sox over Boston. Seemingly used every pitcher on the staff to success. Last one was a rookie getting his first big league save.

And the Red Sox are a mess



And the Red Sox are a mess What a series sweep by the White Sox over Boston. Seemingly used every pitcher on the staff to success. Last one was a rookie getting his first big league save. And the Red Sox are a mess

"What a series sweep by the White Sox over Boston. Seemingly used every pitcher on the staff to success. Last one was a rookie getting his first big league save. And the Red Sox are a mess" - @ Jesse Rogers

The Red Sox were expected to contend for the division title against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and their arch rivals, the New York Yankees. Now, they can't even outperform the Baltimore Orioles. Boston has only scored 95 runs this season, third worst in the league.

Their pitching isn't faring any better either. With the extended absence of Chris Sale, their pitching crew is in the bottom half of the league handing over a 3.71 ERA against opposition batters. They've also surrendered the fifth-most homers this season with 31. With high expectations set in the preseason and the Red Sox currently underperforming, hopes of a deep playoff run are looking dim for the fans in Beantown.

