  Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda 2-word take on Alex Pereira effect ahead of UFC 320

Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda 2-word take on Alex Pereira effect ahead of UFC 320

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 04, 2025 20:17 GMT
Bobby Miller
Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda 2-word take on Alex Pereira effect ahead of UFC 320 [Image Source: Getty]

Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, is in Las Vegas, covering UFC 320, the upcoming PPV [Pay Per View] event of the promotion. Shortly before the ceremonial weigh-ins of UFC 320, Loureda got an opportunity to meet Alex Pereira, who will fight in the PPV headliner.

On Friday, Loureda posted a four-snap post on her Instagram. The cover image of the carousel was a picture of her with Pereira, who was in his signature makeup. In the second, she posed with Merab Dvalishvili, the undisputed bantamweight champion, who is competing in the co-main event.

A solo image of Loureda came next, followed by a snap of her media pass for the fight. Shortly after the post, she highlighted the snap with Pereira on her Instagram story.

"Automatic aura," she captioned the post.
Natalie Loureda&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]
Natalie Loureda's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]

Since his debut in the UFC, Pereira has built a reputation for being a stone-cold fighter. His emotionless demeanour and one-punch knockout power quickly catapulted him to massive fame, creating an aura of invincibility.

As such, he became only the third fighter, after Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, to be announced "one and only" by UFC announcer Bruce Buffer. Many fellow fighters have been open about the aura that Pereira possesses, and it appears as if Loureda experienced it firsthand.

Natalie Loureda had linked up with Alex Pereira's opponent

At UFC 320, Alex Pereira will be looking to reclaim the undisputed light heavyweight title from Magomed Ankalaev. The pair's first fight, at UFC 313, ended in a unanimous decision victory in Ankalaev's favor.

Natalie Loureda had a short interaction with Ankalaev before the UFC 320 media day. Loureda was livestreaming when Ankalaev and Sukhrab Magomedov, his head coach, walked behind her. Seeing the UFC champion, Loureda raised her hand and smiled, and Ankalaev reciprocated the feeling.

Magomed Ankalaev is currently seventh in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. His 14-fight unbeaten streak in the division places him second behind Jon Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion.

Ankalaev's only loss in MMA was on his UFC debut, against Paul Craig. After dominating the majority of the fight, Ankalaev tapped out to a triangle choke with only a second left in the fight.

Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Edited by Safeer M S
