Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda 2-word take on Alex Pereira effect ahead of UFC 320

Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, is in Las Vegas, covering UFC 320, the upcoming PPV [Pay Per View] event of the promotion. Shortly before the ceremonial weigh-ins of UFC 320, Loureda got an opportunity to meet Alex Pereira, who will fight in the PPV headliner.On Friday, Loureda posted a four-snap post on her Instagram. The cover image of the carousel was a picture of her with Pereira, who was in his signature makeup. In the second, she posed with Merab Dvalishvili, the undisputed bantamweight champion, who is competing in the co-main event.A solo image of Loureda came next, followed by a snap of her media pass for the fight. Shortly after the post, she highlighted the snap with Pereira on her Instagram story.&quot;Automatic aura,&quot; she captioned the post.Natalie Loureda's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]Since his debut in the UFC, Pereira has built a reputation for being a stone-cold fighter. His emotionless demeanour and one-punch knockout power quickly catapulted him to massive fame, creating an aura of invincibility.As such, he became only the third fighter, after Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, to be announced &quot;one and only&quot; by UFC announcer Bruce Buffer. Many fellow fighters have been open about the aura that Pereira possesses, and it appears as if Loureda experienced it firsthand.Natalie Loureda had linked up with Alex Pereira's opponentAt UFC 320, Alex Pereira will be looking to reclaim the undisputed light heavyweight title from Magomed Ankalaev. The pair's first fight, at UFC 313, ended in a unanimous decision victory in Ankalaev's favor.Natalie Loureda had a short interaction with Ankalaev before the UFC 320 media day. Loureda was livestreaming when Ankalaev and Sukhrab Magomedov, his head coach, walked behind her. Seeing the UFC champion, Loureda raised her hand and smiled, and Ankalaev reciprocated the feeling.Magomed Ankalaev is currently seventh in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. His 14-fight unbeaten streak in the division places him second behind Jon Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion.Ankalaev's only loss in MMA was on his UFC debut, against Paul Craig. After dominating the majority of the fight, Ankalaev tapped out to a triangle choke with only a second left in the fight.