Bobby Witt Jr.'s first major league hit is immortalized as an MLB Play of the Day NFT

Top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. notched his first big-league hit yesterday, a game-winning RBI double against the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium.

"@BwittJr gets his first hit and RBI to give the @Royals the lead!" -MLB

Candy Digital, a digital sports collectable company, was quick to call the moment its Major League Baseball Play of the Day NFT after Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr. shone in his debut.

Candy @CandyDigital



Add



Available NOW bit.ly/3rdorxg First big league hit for baseball’s top prospect immortalized forever as an @MLB Play of the Day NFTAdd @BwittJr ’s game-winning RBI double to your Candy collection #TogetherRoyal Available NOW First big league hit for baseball’s top prospect immortalized forever as an @MLB Play of the Day NFT 🔥Add @BwittJr’s game-winning RBI double to your Candy collection #TogetherRoyal Available NOW ➡️ bit.ly/3rdorxg https://t.co/D3ePcZMm1a

"First big league hit for baseball’s top prospect immortalized forever as an @MLB Play of the Day NFT. Add @BwittJr’s game-winning RBI double to your Candy collection." - Candy

Candy's Major League Baseball Play of the Day NFT is the top highlight of each day, chosen by Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball Network. Each highlight is memorialized in NFT form and released the next day as a limited-edition item.

You can check out Candy's collectables at www.candy.com/mlb, the all-in-one site where you can buy Witt's first major league hit highlight—a legally licensed Major League Baseball NFT.

Aaron Borland 🆎 @Aaron_Borland



mlb.candy.com/collectibles/4… Just grabbed my first ever @CandyDigital MLB Play of The Day NFT, figured the first hit from Bobby Witt Jr would be a great way to get the collection going! Just grabbed my first ever @CandyDigital MLB Play of The Day NFT, figured the first hit from Bobby Witt Jr would be a great way to get the collection going!mlb.candy.com/collectibles/4…

"Just grabbed my first ever @CandyDigital MLB Play of The Day NFT, figured the first hit from Bobby Witt Jr would be a great way to get the collection going!" - Aaron Borland

What official MLB NFT items are available on Candy Digital's website?

Candy Digital has advanced to the next level of its growth by creating a secondary marketplace for Major League Baseball NFTs. In Candy's marketplace, there are four sorts of official Major Baseball League NFT products:

Play of the Day: The top highlight of each day, chosen by Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball Network, is Candy's Major Baseball League Play of the Day NFT. The day's high point is immortalized in NFT form and issued as a limited-edition item the next day.

Major League Baseball Icon Packs: A player-focused program that includes all 81 All-Stars and 30 outstanding prospects from this season.

2021 World Series Collection: This is to honor the Atlanta Braves' 2021 Fall Classic victory. Three open edition goods are included in the collection, and a Fanatics-powered bundle is accessible to fans who spend $250 and buy at least one Braves-related product.

Team Candy Digital Jersey: Team Candy Jersey NFT 2021 Edition is a replica of a Team Candy jersey with digital stitching and neon candy graphics.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach

LIVE POLL Q. Will you be buying "Play Of The Day" MLB NFT's? Yes No 0 votes so far