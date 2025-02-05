Bobby Witt Jr. keeps it classy with 4-word comment about Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s wife

On Tuesday, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. shared a snap on Instagram of his meeting with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid's wife, Tammy. It appears the meeting took place shortly after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC, and book their ticket to the Super Bowl. Also featured in the picture was fellow Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.

The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed yet another outstanding season in 2024-25, going 15-2 to easily win their division, the NFC West. They then went on to beat the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, respectively, setting up an opportunity to seal their third consecutive Super Bowl win, a feat that has never been accompished before.

Incidentally, the same encounter took place in Super Bowl LVII, with the Chiefs managing to beat the Eagles 38-35 on that occasion.

"With the coaches coach!" Bobby Witt Jr. captioned his Instagram story

Screenshot of Bobby Witt Jr.'s Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@bwitter7 IG Stories)

According to numerous sources, both Andy Reid and his future wife attended Brigham Young University in Utah, where they met in a tennis class. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in 1981.

Over the years, Tammy Reid has been an advocate for women's rights. When Andy was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Tammy founded the Eagles' Women's Association, which increased the participation of the wives/girlfriends of players in various community activities, whereas previously, only the players themselves were considered for such responsibilities.

Just like football, Bobby Witt Jr. has also showcased his love for hockey in the past

With baseball currently on break, All-Star Bobby Witt Jr. has showcased his love for plenty of other sports on various occasions over the winter. Along with the Kansas City Chiefs, it appears Bobby is also a fan of the Dallas Stars in the NHL.

On December 12, Witt Jr. turned up at the American Airlines Center to drop the puck before the game between the Stars and the Nashville Predators.

"An All-Star puck drop! 🌟 Our guy, @kcroyals Star @bwitter7 swung by to drop the puck before tonight's game! #TexasHockey" the Instagram post was captioned

Unfortunately for Bobby and the rest of the home team's fans, the game didn't go as planned, as the Predators cruised to a 4-1 win. The Stars are otherwise having a great season, currently 34-18 and on track to make the postseason.

