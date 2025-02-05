Ranking all 4 Chiefs Super Bowl wins feat. vs Eagles in 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs have appeared in six Super Bowls so far and will play in their seventh this year. They are seeking to become the first team ever to three-peat if they are able to win a ring for the fifth time. They have proven to be one of the most successful franchises in NFL history.

The elite franchise also won an AFL championship prior to their merger with the NFL to create the first Super Bowl, further demonstrating their overall history of success. Here's how their four performances rank in the games that they won the iconic Vince Lombardi trophy.

Chiefs Super Bowl wins ranked

Chiefs Super Bowl wins

#4 - Chiefs vs 49ers in 2020

Andy Reid built his reputation with the Philadelphia Eagles as one of the best head coaches to never win a ring. That changed in 2020 when his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Since being paired with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, the duo has already won three rings in the past six years ahead of their matchup with the Eagles in 2025 for potentially another one.

#3 - Chiefs vs Vikings in 1970

The fourth Super Bowl in NFL history featured two legendary head coaches in Hank Stram and Bud Grant. The Kansas City Chiefs captured their first Vince Lombardi trophy due to a dominant defensive performance. They forced five turnovers and allowed just seven points to overcome being double-digit underdogs in the game.

#2 - Chiefs vs Eagles in 2023

The Chiefs appeared to be in serious trouble after getting dominated by the Eagles in the first half. They turned things around following halftime and took over the game in the scond half.

They relied on Mahomes' efficiency as he completed 78% of his passes and threw for three touchdowns on his way to one of his three Super Bowl MVP awards already.

#1 - Chiefs vs 49ers in 2024

One of the most exciting games in history occurred just last season at it was just the second time ever that the contest went into overtime. It joined the epic comeback by Tom Brady defeated the Atlanta Falcons when he was with the New England Patriots.

In this version, Mahomes was sensational, leading his team on a game-tying drive at the end of regulation before throwing a game-winning touchdown after the 49ers took a lead in overtime.

