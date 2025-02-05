Patrick Mahomes reveals formula to stop him as Chiefs QB prepares for historic Super Bowl 3-peat

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for Super Bowl 59. They are one victory away from being the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Despite a "down" season, Mahomes has still dominated.

While at the Super Bowl 59 Opening Night, one reporter asked Patrick Mahomes how he believes he could be slowed down. The quarterback jokingly mentioned losing Andy Reid.

"Take away Andy Reid maybe? That might be it. We'll see when we get there I guess."

Mahomes may not have had those impressive numbers in terms of touchdowns or yards, but they have still resulted in wins.

In the 2024 season, he finished completing 392-of-581 (67.5%) of his passes for 3,928 yards with 26 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions while also running 58 times for 307 yards (5.3 yards per attempt) with two rushing touchdowns.

In two playoff games thus far, he's 34-of-51 (66.7%) for 422 yards with two passing touchdowns as well as 18 carries for 57 yards (3.2 yards per rush) with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes has dominated in the playoffs

The truly elite players turn to another gear when the postseason comes and Mahomes has done just that throughout his career. In 20 playoff games, he has a 17-3 record with 50 total touchdowns to 10 total turnovers. Heading into Super Bowl 59, Mahomes is seventh all-time in playoff passing yards (5,577), fifth in passing touchdowns (43) and second in passer rating (105.8).

It's going to be difficult to find a contemporary who has a sliver of the success in the playoffs that Patrick Mahomes has and even less than a handful of players enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It's clear that Mahomes is one of the greatest talents in the NFL and tends to shine in the biggest moments as he looks to win his fourth Super Bowl trophy on Sunday.

