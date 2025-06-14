Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie dedicates sweet birthday message to the Royals star

Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. and his wife, Maggie, first met while growing up in their hometown of Colleyville, Texas. They started dating when they were in high school, and the couple has been going strong since.

As Bobby celebrated his 25th birthday on Saturday, Maggie Witt penned a sweet message dedicated to her husband. She expressed how thankful she was to have spent almost a third of her life alongside him.

"Happy Birthday to my husband!!! I am so lucky to have been able to spend 8 out of your last 25 years with you, and I can’t wait to spend the next 100+ birthdays together! You’re my bestest friend and the greatest husband I could ask for. I hope you feel EXTRA special today, I love you!" Maggie wrote.

Alongside the sweet birthday message, Maggie posted snaps of some memorable moments she enjoyed with her husband. One was a throwback, featuring Bobby wearing a Colleyville Heritage jersey, his high school baseball team. Maggie revealed on her Instagram story that the photo was one of their first as a couple.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie offers a sneak peek into her recent trip to Houston

The Kansas City Royals traveled to Houston to take on the AL West leaders for a three-game series in May. Bobby Witt Jr.'s better half, Maggie, also made the trip to cheer on her husband and his team.

After the series came ended, Maggie Witt posted some pictures from the trip, giving fans a sneak peek into the fun she had.

"Came for baseball, stayed for the sunshine & turkey club," Maggie wrote.

However, Kansas City lost the series despite winning the opener.

The Royals are fourth in their division, two games below .500 with a 34-36 record. They have their work cut out for them if they want to surpass the success they enjoyed last year.

