Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie shows off her support for Royals with a stylish touch ahead of Opening Day

Young Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. had a fantastic 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a .332 batting average, 32 home runs and 109 RBIs. As a result of his excellent contributions in both offensive and defensive situations, the 24-year-old earned his first career All-Star cap, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger award and MLB batting title.

Spurring him on every step of the way was his better half, Maggie, who was often spotted at Kauffman Stadium whenever Bobby was on the field. As Opening Day for the 2025 season approaches, Maggie Witt is seemingly looking forward to continue doing the same.

On Saturday, Maggie Witt took to Instagram to share a snap featuring her customized nails ahead of the season opener, which appeared to match the Royals' blue jerseys.

"Opening Day Nails !!!" Maggie Witt captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Maggie Witt's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/maggswitt IG Stories)

This will be the fourth big league season that Maggie will be cheering for Bobby Witt Jr., with the couple having initially started dating back in their high school days in Colleyville, Texas. The pair tied the knot in Dallas this past offseason, in a picture-perfect wedding ceremony that was attended by numerous big league stars.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie shows off her go-to leg day routine

Bobby Witt Jr.'s better half, Maggie, is also quite passionate about fitness. The 25-year-old holds a bachelor's degree in Health and Exercise science, along with an ACSM certification to be a personal trainer.

On March 12, she posted a video on Instagram, sharing her leg day routine.

"Your next leg day lift!!🔥🔥 Barbell Back Squat. Barbell SL (single leg) Lunge + Knee Up. Elevated Goblet Squat. DB Bulgarian SS. Leg Extension (burnout reps🥵)" Maggie Witt captioned her Instagram post

She worked on her glutes and hamstrings with the Barbell Back Squat, Barbell lunge and goblet squat, and quads with the leg extensions at the end.

