Bobby Witt Jr. shouts out wife Maggie as she shows off Royals' new women's apparel line

Since debuting for the Kansas City Royals in April 2022, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has become arguably his team's most impactful player. The 24-year-old had a phenomenal 2024 season, earning himself his first-ever All-Star selection, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award.

Cheering Bobby on at every turn was his adoring wife, Maggie, who is said to have been with the Royals star since the couple were teenagers, back in their native Colleyville, Texas.

On Friday, Maggie Witt posted a string of snaps, posing with the new 'Women of the K' range, an all-new clothing line.

"Celebrating ANOTHER clothing launch today!!🙌🏻🤩 The @wearethewildco collaborated with @kcroyals including Royals wives and staff members to create the FUN and FEMININE team apparel line, The Women of the K!! This has truly been such an exciting experience working together and creating pieces that show our Royal colors in different, trending styles!!" Maggie Witt captioned her Instagram post.

Supporting his wife, the Royals' shortstop posted the reshared the post on his story shortly after.

"Big things! So proud of you! @maggswitt" Bobby captioned his Instagram story

Screenshot of Bobby Witt Jr.'s Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@bwitter7 IG Stories)

Bobby Witt Jr. and wife Maggie enjoy the first 'Friday night fireworks' of 2025 season

In keeping with tradition, Kansas City Royals fans get to enjoy a stunning fireworks display after each Friday night home game. With the Royals hosting the Houston Astros for their opener at Kauffmann Stadium, the fans got to experience it for the first time during the 2025 season.

Also having the time of their lives were Bobby Witt Jr. and his wife, Maggie, who sported huge grins on the field after the game, based on Maggie Witt's Instagram update.

"First fireworks of the 2025 season!!🎆🎇" Maggie Witt posted

Much like the fireworks display, the game action leading up to it would have been similarly pleasing to the Royals fans as well, with the hosts dominating a 2-0 win, as starting pitcher Seth Lugo shut down the visitors for eight nearly perfect innings. Bobby Witt Jr. also had a very busy evening, collecting three hits in four at-bats.

