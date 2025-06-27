"Bobby Witt Jr. would start doing things that normal 7-year-old kids don’t" - When Royals star's high school coach revealed how good he was as a kid

Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best players in the American League, and that talent has been on display since an early age. From his high school coach to scouts with the Kansas City Royals, everyone raved about the star shortstop.

From age seven, high school coach Alan McDougal noted that he was setting himself apart.

“He was a kid dressed to the nines,” McDougal said in March 2022 via MLB.com. “Buttoned up with his belt on and high socks and sweatbands. He was dressed like a pro as a 7-year-old.

"And then when he came on the field, whenever Bobby Witt Jr. would come up to bat or start playing, [the] camp would shut down and just watch. He would start doing things that normal 7-year-old kids don’t normally do.

The Royals selected Witt Jr. as the second pick in the 2019 MLB draft. Scouting director Lonnie Goldberg spoke about what he saw from Witt Jr.

“You’re looking at a player that doesn’t have a weakness in his toolset on the field,” Goldberg said. “But he’s able to turn it up to different gears even when you think you’ve got his tools graded out.

"He can sniff the extra base, he can sniff when he needs to start running faster to make sure he’s safe. I just equate all that to a unique athlete, a player who has the ability to raise that explosiveness based on the situation. And make you go, ‘Wow.’”

It didn't take Witt long to get to Major League Baseball and he has already put together a terrific career. During the 2024 season he led the American League in hits, while finishing second in runs scored. He finished second in the AL MVP voting behind New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

Bobby Witt Jr. compared to MLB Hall of Famer George Brett by Red Sox legend

Bobby Witt Jr. is drawing comparisons to other MLB legends. Boston Red Sox legend Wade Boggs was asked on the "Off Base Podcast" about which player reminds him of himself, and he named Witt Jr. as his modern-day equivalent.

"I think one guy that stands out for me is Bobby Witt Jr.," Boggs said. "He goes about his daily activities and doesn't worry about everybody wondering about Bobby Witt Jr. He doesn't want to stand out.

"He just leads by example, and I think he's sort of falling into that same mold of George Brett to where George George never really wasn't one of those who always went, 'Hey, this is George Brett,' kind of attitude."

The Royals are counting on Witt to lead them to newer heights, and he has the talent to get the job done. He has also committed to play with Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic earlier this week.

