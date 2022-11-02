Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper should receive an assist for Alec Bohm's home run in Tuesday's 7-0 demolition of the Houston Astros. The Phillies dominated the Astros to take a 2-1 lead in the series. They are now just two games away from winning their first World Series since 2008.

Bryce Harper homered in the first inning to give his team a 2-0 advantage. The two-time National League MVP was key in the Phillies' victory. After his home run, he called Alec Bohm over to the dugout to give his teammate some advice. Harper appeared to mouth the words:

"Bohmer, I may have something."

What Harper said is still unconfirmed, but it seems to have worked out. Bohm homered shortly after in the second inning.

"Well Harper and Phillies definitely thought they found something" - Jomboy

Alec Bohm's home run in the second inning placed the Phillies in a commanding position early in the game. The solo shot off Lance McCullers gave the Phillies a 3-0 advantage and sent the crown into a frenzy.

"MR. BOHMBASTIC" - Philadelphia Phillies

Lance McCullers never looked the same after Bohm's rocket to left field. After giving up home runs to Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm, the Astros' starter proceeded to concede three more homers. The five home runs recorded by the Philadelphia Phillies tied a World Series record. It was also the most home runs ever hit off a single pitcher in World Series history.

Bryce Harper's stellar 2022 MLB Playoff campaign

Harper watches his two-run home run in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park

Bryce Harper has six HRs and 13 RBIs in 14 playoff games this season.

Per ESPN, Harper was asked about the Phillies' approach to McCullers. A clear strategy was put into place before the game on how to handle the Astros right-hander. Harper said:

"We talked about it before the game, just trying to get on him early, trying to get on him often."

Offense has been the key to the Phillies' 2022 Cinderella story. The team that many counted out midway through the season has been red-hot over the past three months. Players like Harper, Bohm, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and JT Realmuto have all contributed to reviving the Phillies' season.

Rob Tornoe @RobTornoe In the first inning, Bryce Harper offered some advice to Alex Bohm. In the second inning, Bohm homered off Lance McCullers. In the first inning, Bryce Harper offered some advice to Alex Bohm. In the second inning, Bohm homered off Lance McCullers. https://t.co/j7Nstru9LN

"In the first inning, Bryce Harper offered some advice to Alex Bohm. In the second inning, Bohm homered off Lance McCullers." - Rob Tornoe

The Phillies have not lost at home during the 2022 MLB Playoffs. They now have two critical World Series games at Citizens Bank Park. If they can hold home-field advantage, the Philadelphia Phillies will pull off one of the greatest upsets in World Series history.

