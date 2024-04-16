"Boom" - Mike Trout's wife Jessica cheers as husband's 7th home run seals Angels' victory over Rays

It seems like the MVP version of Mike Trout is back, as the Angels star led his club to victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Trout blasted a two-run go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, which helped the Angels win 7-3 at Tropicana Field.

It was a 2-1 curveball from right-hander Phil Maton, which Trout sent a distance of 420 feet down the left field line. The exit velocity recorded was 111.6 mph.

His wife, Jessica, watching from home, took to Instagram to applaud her husband's go-ahead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Boom," she wrote in her story.

Jessica Trout's Instagram story

This was Mike Trout's seventh homer of the season as he makes his case for early AL MVP projections. Trout is tied with Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna and Boston’s Tyler O’Neill for the major league lead.

Mike Trout "felt good" after seeing his team through

Mike Trout's go-ahead homer came a day after he struggled against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.

However, he felt relieved after he contributed an important home run on Monday.

“I felt really good,” Trout said. “I think in Boston I was just a little off. Just off in the sense that one pitch I’d feel really good and then not. It’s just about recognizing pitches. That’s when I feel right.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash, who has faced Trout a lot, said that the damage is inevitable and the only thing you can do is not give up bases to the hitters ahead of him.

"Keep the guys off base in front of him, I think, is what we learned last series,” Cash said.

“That's easier said than done. He's good. He's going to get his hits. You just hope the damage comes when maybe there's nobody on base. But Mike Trout's too talented to really hold down."

Even Angels manager Ron Washington knows how the mere presence of Trout is so important to the team.

“His presence is really important even when his performance isn’t there,” Angels manager Ron Washington said.

“He’s a very present guy. Tonight, we needed a big one at the right time, and he came through, and then it opened it up for everyone else.”

The Angels have improved to 8-8 and will play their second game against the Rays on Tuesday.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback