The decision to wait out the free agency market seems to have paid off for Justin Turner. The two-time All-Star was one of the last high-profile free agents to sign. The Boston Red Sox signed Turner to a two-year, $22 million contract on Sunday.

With the recent departure of fan favorites Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, the Red Sox were desperate to bring in a premier hitter. The move should help appease a fanbase that is growing frustrated with its ownership.

Boston finished last in the American League East last season with a 78-84 record. They have been cautious and conservative in the market this offseason.

Joon Lee @joonlee



Turner, 38, is expected to spend most of his time at designated hitter or first base, with Rafael Devers at third. Turner had been a Dodger for the last nine years

Red Sox fans, however, have high expectations. With the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays adding pieces to their already talented rosters, Boston seems to be falling behind.

Boston fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations after an uninspiring few months.

ÖáKmÅñ @oakman5296 Red Sox overspend on Turner, who is 38. But still haven't signed Devers. Good. I'm glad we're not a poverty franchise

Sox @Sox_Bruins412 @BostonStrong_34 He's not better than JD. Sox are a joke

R-V-B Jr. @rvbemisjr @joonlee @JeffPassan Red Sox are trying to get relegated down in a sport where relegation doesn't exist.

The departure of Xander Bogaerts has left the fanbase bitter and angry. With Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson available, many fans were hoping a reputable shortstop to be signed. Instead, fans will have to settle for Justin Turner.

Trevor Abdallah @tabdallah_21 @joonlee @JeffPassan So…we let JD Martinez go for 10 million but signed Turner for 11…and on top of that we let go of Hosmer who would have given you essentially the same production FOR FREE AND PLAY THE SAME POSITIONS. It's literally mind blowing.

Turner's age is another issue. At 38-years-old, he is entering the final stretch of his career. Boston fans were looking to add a franchise player, not a temporary stopgap.

The player is known for his offensive production and will most likely slot in as a DH or first baseman in Boston.

Last season, while playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he finished with a .278/.350/.438 slash line and recorded 13 home runs and 81 RBIs. Over his 14-year career in the MLB, Turner has played in 1393 games and recorded 164 home runs and 663 RBIs.

Justin Turner is a two-time All-Star and WS champion

Justin Turner hits a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres

One major cause for concern is the club's inability to re-sign Rafael Devers. The two-time All-Star was a key member of the Red Sox team that won the World Series in 2018. He is a two-time All-Star and is regarded as one of MLB's best hitters.

Devers is entering the final year of his contract with the Red Sox.

There were reports that the Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins were all interested in Justin Turner.

The veteran infielder will continue his career with a Red Sox team that is in need of offensive production. If Turner replicates last year's numbers, he could turn out to be a valuable asset to this Boston lineup.

