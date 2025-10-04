  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Boston got other things to distract them" - Yankees' Cam Schlittler teases Red Sox fans with hockey and basketball seasons ahead

"Boston got other things to distract them" - Yankees' Cam Schlittler teases Red Sox fans with hockey and basketball seasons ahead

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 04, 2025 07:20 GMT
MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler as a resident of Boston is surrounded by Red Sox fans (Source: Imagn)

Cam Schlittler produced one of the best starts in postseason history for a rookie, pitching eight scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts and 0 walks, helping the New York Yankees eliminate the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series. For the starter, the win meant a lot more than a usual outing.

Ad

Schlittler is a native of Walpole, Massachusetts, just over half an hour's drive from Boston. He's a resident of the city during the offseason and claimed ahead of his start that his family, who had been Red Sox fans initially, switched allegiances in support of him starting his Yankees career.

However, most of the Schlittler family's friends and relatives, who are die-hard fans of the Red Sox, were seemingly "'bummed" after his stellar eight-inning shutout performance. The 24-year-old had a very honest answer for them during the Yankees' workout at Rogers Centre in Toronto ahead of their American Division Series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I told them that's exactly what was going to happen," Schlittler said. "They'll get over it. Hockey season is coming up, basketball season is coming up. So I'm sure they got other things to distract them."
Ad

Boston's representatives in the NHL, the Boston Bruins, are in a phase of rebuilding. After eight consecutive Stanley Cup playoff appearances, the Bruins failed to qualify for the 2024-25 season, finishing with a 33-39-10 record.

Meanwhile, their NBA counterparts, the Boston Celtics, have made it to two of the last four NBA Finals, winning one. Like the Red Sox, they were dumped out of the playoffs by a New York team, the Knicks, in the Conference Semifinals.

Ad

Boston-New York rivalry boils over as fans harass Cam Schlittler's mother

Cam Schlittler also disclosed that his mother, Christine, was harassed on social media ahead of his start, which prompted her to make her X account private. While he didn't disclose the details of the hate comments she received, he expressed his disappointment, considering he was a part of the Red Sox fanbase.

Ad
"I think if it was a different fan base coming at them, I'd probably be a little bit more OK with it," Schlittler said. "I think it just being Boston was a little bit more disappointing."

Despite all the social media hatred, Cam Schlittler has proven his talent on the field. He has solidified his place in the Yankees' rotation and will be expected to keep producing the same level of performance. He's slated to start Game 1 of the Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, if required.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications