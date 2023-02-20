Boston Red Sox 2023 Schedule: Spring Training TV and Radio Listings

The Boston Red Sox will kick off proceedings for the 2023 baseball season on February 24 against the Northeastern Huskies in a spring training game.

The Red Sox will play most of their games at JetBlue Park in Fenway South, which has a seating capacity of 11,000, They will play their last spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at home on March 28.

Boston Red Sox Spring Training Schedule

February 25, Saturday: Atlanta Braves

February 26, Sunday: Tampa Bay Rays

February 27, Monday: Minnesota Twins

February 28, Tuesday: Miami Marlins

March 1, Wednesday: Houston Astros

March 2, Thursday: Philadelphia Phillies

March 3, Friday: Minnesota Twins

March 4, Saturday: Houston Astros

March 5, Sunday: Miami Marlins

March 6, Monday: Detroit Tigers

March 7, Tuesday: Atlanta Braves

March 9, Thursday: New York Yankees

March 10, Friday: Toronto Blue Jays

March 11, Saturday: Minnesota Twins

March 12, Sunday: New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles

March 13, Monday: Toronto Blue Jays

March 14, Tuesday: Detroit Tigers

March 15, Wednesday: Tampa Bay Rays

March 17, Friday: Atlanta Braves

March 18, Saturday: Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays

March 19, Sunday: Philadelphia Phillies

March 20, Monday: Pittsburgh Pirates

March 21, Tuesday: Baltimore Orioles

March 22, Wednesday: Minnesota Twins

March 23, Thursday: Pittsburgh Pirates

March 24, Friday: Atlanta Braves

March 25, Saturday: Tampa Bay Rays

March 26, Sunday: Minnesota Twins

March 27, Monday: Atlanta Braves

March 28, Tuesday: Atlanta Braves

The pitchers and catchers for the Red Sox have already reported to the spring training warmup sessions, and the positional players will report by February 20. Tickets for all the games will be available on ticketmaster.com and are priced in the range of $2.5–21.5 for the first game and $15–38 for the remaining home games in the Grapefruit League.

Moreover, the WBC '23 is back after it was postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many players have been selected from their major league teams for the international event to represent their home nations. LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, will host a few games.

All the Boston Red Sox games can be heard live on WEEI 93.7FM and WEEI 850AM, and the live broadcasts can be streamed on NESN, NESN+, and NESN360. The live stream will also be available on the NESN app.

Boston Red Sox look set for the 2023 season

Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox's chief baseball officer, made a few roster adjustments throughout the winter, including bringing in outfielder Masataka Yoshida and letting shortstop Xander Bogaerts leave for free agency. Although the Red Sox reduced their salary, it's still uncertain if that will translate into on-field success.

Boston announced their 40-man roster last week, which includes many returnees and new signees. A separate 22-player list includes many non-roster invitees as well, as the Red Sox focus on their minor league prospects after witnessing some farm league products from other ball clubs.

Despite the low likelihood of the Boston Red Sox winning the AL East in 2023, there's still potential, considering their roster changes. Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas have tremendous potential but will both be rookies in 2023.

The Boston Red Sox kick off their 2023 MLB campaign on March 30 at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

