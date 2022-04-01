"I was going to go back to Bristol" - Alex Cora reveals his plans before returning to Boston Red Sox

Alex Cora had a backup plan in place if things didn't work out with the Boston Red Sox. On Audacy's "Inside the Monster" podcast, he said if the Boston Red Sox didn't rehire him, he was willing to return to ESPN as an analyst.

Inside The Monster Podcast @ITM_pod Cora was ready to return to ESPN before the Sox came calling Cora was ready to return to ESPN before the Sox came calling 📞 https://t.co/xfCEzFVdNr

"Cora was ready to return to ESPN before the Sox came calling." - Alex Cora, via @ Inside the Monster Podcast

Alex Cora had been banned until 2020 for his role in the sign-stealing scam. Alex was a bench coach for the Houson Astros when the club won the World Series in 2017. The club was discovered to have employed modern technology to steal signs during the regular season and postseason. In September 2017, the Boston Red Sox were penalized by the MLB for stealing signs. In 2018, when Cora led them to a championship, they were investigated for utilizing video to steal signs.

The thread between the two cases was Alex Cora.

Full Dissident @hbryant42 The spectacular fall of Alex Cora:

World Series-winning beach coach to 108-win championship debut season as manager to non-playoff letdown to fired to pending suspension.

Wow. The spectacular fall of Alex Cora:World Series-winning beach coach to 108-win championship debut season as manager to non-playoff letdown to fired to pending suspension. Wow.

"The spectacular fall of Alex Cora: World Series-winning beach coach to 108-win championship debut season as manager to non-playoff letdown to fired to pending suspension. Wow." - @ Full Dissident

After a one-year suspension, Alex Cora was rehired as Red Sox manager. Alex agreed to a two-year contract that includes a club option for 2023 and 2024. He took over for Ron Roenicke, whom Boston sacked after only one season in command.

David Begnaud @DavidBegnaud Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Red Sox people flew down to Puerto Rico to interview Cora late last week. Apparently, he answered all their questions satisfactorily. Red Sox people flew down to Puerto Rico to interview Cora late last week. Apparently, he answered all their questions satisfactorily. BREAKING: Boston Red Sox rehired Alex Cora general manager. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… BREAKING: Boston Red Sox rehired Alex Cora general manager. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

"BREAKING: Boston Red Sox rehired Alex Cora general manager." - @ David Begnaud

After an inquiry by Major League Baseball, it was determined that Cora had not been involved in that 2018 Red Sox Scandal. The news was good enough for the organization to welcome him back into their arms.

Alex led the Boston Red Sox to a five-game World Series victory over the Dodgers in 2018. Cora's hiring might be interpreted as a sign that the Red Sox would strive harder next season. The Red Sox team is coming off a disastrous season in which they finished last in the American League East and had their lowest winning percentage since the 1930s.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis The Red Sox are cleared of any serious wrongdoing in 2018, as Alex Cora is handed a one-year suspension ONLY for his involvement in the Astros scandal: barstoolsports.com/blog/2337145/t… The Red Sox are cleared of any serious wrongdoing in 2018, as Alex Cora is handed a one-year suspension ONLY for his involvement in the Astros scandal: barstoolsports.com/blog/2337145/t… https://t.co/QCxOwRKnFh

"The Red Sox are cleared of any serious wrongdoing in 2018, as Alex Cora is handed a one-year suspension ONLY for his involvement in the Astros scandal." - @ Jared Carrabis

Boston Red Sox Photo Day

How does Alex Cora plan to return the Boston Red Sox's lost glory?

Alex Cora has just disclosed his Opening Day lineup and his overarching strategy for his position players.

Red Sox Lineup vs. Right Hand Pitcher

Enrique Hernandez, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jackie Bradley, RF

Christian Vazquez, C

Per Cora, Trevor Story will likely bat sixth against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees when the Sox start the season on Thursday, April 7. Cora can effectively distance his left-handed batters by putting Devers second, Verdugo fifth, and Bradley eighth, making it more difficult for opposing bullpens to match up. He could always bat his left-handed hitters – notably Bradley – in the latter innings. Cora also indicated that batting Story sixth would allow him to use Story's speed and baserunning skills at the bottom of the lineup.

Red Sox Lineup vs. Left Hand Pitcher

Enrique Hernandez, CF

Trevor Story, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Alex Verdugo, LF

Christian Arroyo, RF

Vazquez/Kevin Plawecki, C

When the Sox play left-handed pitchers, Story might bat second.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

LIVE POLL Q. Will Alex Cora be able to lead Boston Red Sox to World Series? Yes No 0 votes so far