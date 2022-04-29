Boston Red Sox Breaking News: Team acquires outfielder from San Francisco Giants, analyzing the impact on their roster

The Boston Red Sox announced earlier today that they have acquired outfielder Jaylin Davis from the San Francisco Giants. Davis is 27 years old and has played the past three seasons with the Giants.

Red Sox @RedSox The #RedSox today claimed OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from the San Francisco Giants and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester. The #RedSox today claimed OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from the San Francisco Giants and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester.

"The #RedSox today claimed OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from the San Francisco Giants and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester." - @ Red Sox

This addition will give the Boston Red Sox more depth in their outfield as they progress through the season. Let's analyze what an addition like this could mean for the Boston Red Sox roster going forward in the 2022 season.

What this move means for the Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

A move like this will give the Red Sox much-needed depth in the outfield. This move gives the team more flexibility and options over the course of a long 162-game season. Davis will start in Triple-A, but if any of the outfielders the team currently has struggles or gets injured, Davis will likely get called up.

Overall, this is a depth-building move for the Red Sox and it makes sense given their struggles in offensive production from Jackie Bradley Jr.

MLB player profile: Jaylin Davis

San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves

Jaylin Davis was born on July 1, 1994, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Davis attended Appalachian State University to play baseball and would eventually be drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 24th round of the 2015 MLB draft.

Davis worked his way up through the Twins organization from 2016-2019. In 2016, Davis hit 16 home runs and drove in 41 RBIs in 64 games at the Single-A level. In 2017, Davis played another year in Single-A, hitting 15 home runs and driving in 66 RBIs in 125 games.

By 2018, Davis had earned a promotion and was called up to Double-A. His first season in Double-A was about average, batting .273 with 11 home runs and 53 RBIs.

He would break out in the 2019 season in the minor leagues. On July 31, Davis was traded to the San Francisco Giants. Between the two organizations, Davis had a great 2019 season. In 126 games, Davis hit 35 home runs and drove in 94 RBIs while batting an impressive .306. This was good enough for a promotion to the big league club.

Jamie Gatlin @JamieGatlin17



#MLB | #DirtyWater



The Red Sox have claimed OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from the Giants and assigned him to Worcester. In ten AAA games this season, he has posted a .296 batting average. The Red Sox have claimed OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from the Giants and assigned him to Worcester. In ten AAA games this season, he has posted a .296 batting average. #MLB | #DirtyWater https://t.co/zxHl4pSuTP

"The Red Sox have claimed OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from the Giants and assigned him to Worcester. In ten AAA games this season, he has posted a .296 batting average." - @ Jamie Gatlin

Since being in the majors, Davis has battled injuries the past few seasons, only appearing in 26 games the past three seasons. The potential is there for Davis. Will a change of scenery benefit his career? Only time will tell.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt