Boston Red Sox emerging as 'a real threat' to land $600,000,000 phenom Shohei Ohtani, per MLB insider

The Boston Red Sox have come out as real contenders to land the two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in free agency, per Jon Heyman. This would be huge for a team that had a mediocre season that saw them finishing last in the American League East.

Ohtani signed a deal with Nike New Balance, which operates in Boston. However, if the Red Sox do want to land him, they will have to hand out the big bucks. Ohtani is expected to reach a deal in the $600 million range.

Shohei Ohtani will be without a doubt, the most hyped free agent this season. Although he will not be able to pitch during the 2024 season, many teams will still be after the superstar.

This is a player that any team can build around. The Red Sox could use a player like that after losing some core members over the past few years like Mookie Betts.

Shohei Ohtani would have Fenway going crazy

The Boston Red Sox are a storied franchise with a global fanbase that would go insane if their team signed Shohei Ohtani. He would instantly improve the team's lineup from this season.

It will not be easy to land Ohtani, as nearly every team in the league will be giving him a call in the offseason. Some other teams that have been linked to the phenom were the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, just to name a few.

The Red Sox must be aggressive in their pursuit of Ohtani. If not, he will likely go to one of the big-market teams on a record-breaking contract.

Given we are already in the postseason, it will be interesting to see how soon teams go after Ohtani. He will be on everybody's list, and wherever he signs will get one of the best to date.