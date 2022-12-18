It hasn't been a good off-season for Chaim Bloom and his Boston Red Sox. They weren't able to reach a deal with their All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. This is now the second major star to walk in free agency.

The team couldn't reach a deal with star outfielder Mookie Betts, and he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Boston has repeatedly refused to overpay to keep its homegrown talent, and it has cost them.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's resume, according to NBC Sports Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's resume, according to NBC Sports Boston 😅 https://t.co/X8UxNMgS99

NBS Sports Boston didn't hold anything back when they were discussing Chaim Bloom's tenure with the team. Aside from signing Trevor Story, he's made some questionable moves.

Boston fans feel the same way. They think he's been terrible for the organization, and he's leading this team down a dark path.

"If he had any other job, he'd be fired," One fan tweeted.

"Wow... Executive of the Year!!!" Tweeted another fan.

One fan even mentioned the team's DFA'ing Jeter Downs, who was a key piece in the Mookie Betts trade. After the team failed to re-sign their own shortstop, it's not a good look.

anguillaman2 @anguillaman2 @BRWalkoff A complete list of events that would end up in having your job terminated as GM in a normal baseball operation @BRWalkoff A complete list of events that would end up in having your job terminated as GM in a normal baseball operation

vic marrotti @marrotti_vic

Keep up the great work,Bloom @BRWalkoff He should be fired. Being a Yankees fan ,I give a big thank you for having your inept GM.Keep up the great work,Bloom @BRWalkoff He should be fired. Being a Yankees fan ,I give a big thank you for having your inept GM.Keep up the great work,Bloom

Fans are trying to figure out how he still has a job after all of this. He's fumbled the team's chances of being a contender the last couple of seasons. They're ready for things to change.

This could be a make-or-break year for Chaim Bloom

Division Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox - Game Four Chaim Bloom

Chaim Bloom is trying to reshape the roster. In his latest efforts, he DFA'd Eric Hosmer, whose contract was being paid for by the San Diego Padres. He did this to give prospect Triston Casas confidence, as the team doesn't need two left-handed-hitting first basemen.

Bloom will have to do more than give prospects confidence as the teams in his division get better.

The New York Yankees have been big buyers during this free-agent period. They re-signed their superstar Aaron Judge and added a dominant left-handed starting pitcher in Carlos Rodon.

They can't afford to keep letting their star players walk in free agency if their rivals are re-signing theirs. How can they be expected to keep up?

Another sub-.500 year could spell disaster for the Red Sox and Chaim Bloom. It could very well be his last season under the team. Boston fans are a loud and passionate group; if they want to see change, they'll make sure it happens.

