The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers have agreed to an 11-year, $331 million extension. The extension starts in 2023 and includes a signing bonus of $20 million.

It's a great deal for a team that has seen a plethora of stars walk in free agency. Most recently, watching their All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts sign with the San Diego Padres.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source confirms: Rafael Devers in agreement with Red Sox on 11-year, $331M extension that begins in 2024. Deal includes $20M signing bonus. First with agreement was Carlos Baerga. Amount is indeed $331M, not $332M. Source confirms: Rafael Devers in agreement with Red Sox on 11-year, $331M extension that begins in 2024. Deal includes $20M signing bonus. First with agreement was Carlos Baerga. Amount is indeed $331M, not $332M.

This was a deal the club had to make. The fan base would go nuts if they couldn't re-sign Devers. He's been a core member of the Red Sox since debuting with them in 2017.

Devers had a great season in 2022. He hit .295/.358/.521 with 27 home runs. It was good enough to be voted into his second All-Star game. Fans couldn't be happier hearing that he'll be in Boston for the next 11 years.

"I never thought I'd see the day where the Red Sox spent money on a homegrown star. Scoops is here to stay," one fan tweeted.

Free Agent GM @garber19 Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source confirms: Rafael Devers in agreement with Red Sox on 11-year, $331M extension that begins in 2024. Deal includes $20M signing bonus. First with agreement was Carlos Baerga. Amount is indeed $331M, not $332M. Source confirms: Rafael Devers in agreement with Red Sox on 11-year, $331M extension that begins in 2024. Deal includes $20M signing bonus. First with agreement was Carlos Baerga. Amount is indeed $331M, not $332M. I never thought I'd see the day where the Red Sox spent money on a homegrown star🥹 Scoops is here to stay twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/… I never thought I'd see the day where the Red Sox spent money on a homegrown star🥹 Scoops is here to stay twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

"I am literally over the moon rn," another fan expalained.

Some fans were certain the Boston Red Sox wouldn't reach an agreement with Rafael Devers. They were sure he'd end up somewhere else later down the road.

KQizzle @KQizzle @BNightengale LIFETIME ICE CREAM SCOOPS AT FENWAY @BNightengale LIFETIME ICE CREAM SCOOPS AT FENWAY

Fans are ecstatic to have Devers manning third base for presumably the rest of his career. He's one of the best third basemen in the league.

The Boston Red Sox made the right choice in extending Rafael Devers

Cincinnati Reds v Boston Red Sox

Reaching a long-term deal with Devers has been the goal of Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The team has received a lot of heat recently after Bogaerts signed with the Padres.

They've developed elite talent only to let them walk in free agency. Maybe this is the start of something new in Boston.

Devers' contract is the sixth-largest in MLB history. It's the largest contract Chaim Bloom has offered during his time with the Red Sox. This is inherently Rafael Devers' team right now.

Things are becoming clearer in Boston. They don't have to worry about who's going to man third base for the next decade. They also have Trevor Story until 2025. After that, he can opt-out of his contract.

The Boston Red Sox are going to look to bounce back from a disappointing season last year. They won 78 games in 2022, missing the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Sox can bounce back next season.

Poll : 0 votes