Boston Red Sox fans have seemingly had all they can stand of starting pitcher Chris Sale, and they can't stand it anymore. The 13-year veteran, attempting to return from a 2022 season largely lost to multiple injuries, was torched once again in Wednesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sale lasted just four innings, giving up seven hits and two walks while giving up five earned runs — six runs total — as the Red Sox lost 9-7 to the Rays.

It was Tampa Bay's 12th win in a row to start the season, tying the mark set by the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The Rays will look to set a new record when they play Boston in the series finale on Thursday.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis The Red Sox rolled out a spring training lineup tonight and had guys playing out of position, but they ended up scoring seven runs and made it a one-run game late. That L hangs on Sale not being able to locate whatsoever. Three straight losses, two of which were winnable games. The Red Sox rolled out a spring training lineup tonight and had guys playing out of position, but they ended up scoring seven runs and made it a one-run game late. That L hangs on Sale not being able to locate whatsoever. Three straight losses, two of which were winnable games.

Words like "washed" and "cooked" are often being mentioned in regards to Chris Sale, who is in his sixth season with the Boston Red Sox after the team traded infielder Yoan Moncada, pitcher Michael Kopech, and three other players to the Chicago White Sox to retain his services on Dec. 6, 2016.

Chris Sale, who went 74-50 with a 3.00 ERA for the White Sox from 2010-2016, continued his dominant ways in his first two seasons in Boston.

But then the injuries set in and began grinding Sale down to the nub. He went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 2019, missed 2020 due to Tommy John surgery, and he's made just 14 starts — including Wednesday — since returning in 2021.

Sale's ERA remained at 11.25 through Wednesday's start, which begged the question — who had the better pitcher on the mound? Chris Sale, or big-league debutant Tampa Bay's Taj Bradley, who just got called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday? The proof was in the final score.

Ted Sizzler @2ChainzAnge @Jared_Carrabis Is Taj Bradley better than Chris Sale? I’m hearing the rumors @Jared_Carrabis Is Taj Bradley better than Chris Sale? I’m hearing the rumors

Kevin Cruz @KRC_Online @Jared_Carrabis The Rays tried to make the game more fair by running out a AAA pitcher, but Boston still couldn't capitalise. @Jared_Carrabis The Rays tried to make the game more fair by running out a AAA pitcher, but Boston still couldn't capitalise.

Boston Red Sox fans have been languishing since losing the 2021 American League Championship Series. The team is a combined 83-161 since then.

MT21 @MThi_59 @Jared_Carrabis The Red Sox are a laughing stock @Jared_Carrabis The Red Sox are a laughing stock

Matthew McWade @Matty_MCW @Jared_Carrabis The exhibition season doesn’t end this year. 162 meaningless games after spring training. Can’t wait @Jared_Carrabis The exhibition season doesn’t end this year. 162 meaningless games after spring training. Can’t wait

Ron Kerwick @TheRonk325 @Jared_Carrabis I’m starting to think the Red Sox are a bad team @Jared_Carrabis I’m starting to think the Red Sox are a bad team

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom continues to feel the wrath of Beantown baseball fans for his role in what is seen as the decimation of the team's roster.

Iggy @IggyRileyLA @Jared_Carrabis Chaim Bloom has turned the team into a literal laughing stock - aided and abetted by ownership. @Jared_Carrabis Chaim Bloom has turned the team into a literal laughing stock - aided and abetted by ownership.

As Chris Sale fails, Boston Red Sox lose Masataka Yoshida to sore hamstring for remainder of series

Masataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox

Red Sox rookie Masataka Yoshida, who might be seriously considering a return to Japan already, was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with right hamstring tightness.

He is unlikely to play in Thursday's series finale, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. However, hopes are that he will be back in action Friday when Boston hosts the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

