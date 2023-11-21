The Boston Red Sox have officially announced the hiring of former MLB pitcher Andrew Bailey as the team's new pitching coach. The 39-year-old, who pitched for the Red Sox during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, will be tasked with helping Boston's pitching rotation bounce back from a rough 2023 campaign.

Expand Tweet

Last season, the Boston Red Sox pitching staff finished 21st in the MLB with a combined team ERA of 4.52, as well as finishing with the 7th most hits given up. Although the Red Sox have talented pitchers on their staff, they have struggled with consistency, something Andrew Bailey will be tasked with correcting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the Boston Red Sox will make any major offseason additions to their pitching staff or not, however, Bailey may have a better starting point with Boston than with other clubs. The Sox have a mix of proven veterans such as Chris Sale, and up-and-coming young stars like Bryan Bello to work with.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the team fired former pitching coach Dave Bush at the end of the 2023 campaign, the Red Sox were happy to bring back one of their former stars to help bring the club back to glory. This move has been well received by fans who believe that Bailey can help the team's rotation take the next step.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans have taken to social media to praise the hiring of Andrew Bailey, with many excited about the potential of what he can do with young starter Bryan Bello. Although they might be a bit hyperbolic when they say that Bello is a lock for the Cy Young Award next year, it could be an exciting opportunity for him to take a massive step forward.

Expand Tweet

A look at the career of Andrew Bailey

A 6th-round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics, Bailey quickly emerged as a potential superstar. The young pitcher was elite during his first two seasons in the MLB, earning two All-Star selections, as well as the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2009.

After his promising first few seasons in the MLB, it appeared that the sky was the limit for Bailey. However, as he progressed, injuries derailed his potential superstar career. Various injuries to his shoulder led to a decline in both availability and effectiveness, eventually leading to his retirement in 2017 at only 33 years old.

Expand Tweet

After retiring in 2018, Bailey held several various positions across the MLB. Upon his retirement, Andrew Bailey became the instant replay coordinator and coaching assistant for the Los Angeles Angels. He then became the pitching coach for the San Francisco Giants from 2020-2023 before joining the Boston Red Sox.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.