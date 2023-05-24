The Boston Red Sox have moved veteran pitcher Corey Kluber to the bullpen and put Tanner Houck in the starting rotation. Kluber has been struggling, and Houck impressed the organization in his last outing. Houck shut down the Los Angeles Angels, going six innings and giving up one run while striking out eight batters.

Boston wants to shake things up, as Kluber has been struggling this season. He's compiled a 2-6 record with a 6.26 ERA and looks nothing like his former self, who won two Cy Young Awards (2014, 2017).

WEEI Red Sox Network @SoxBooth Alex Cora just now with @GreshFauriaWEEI announced they will be moving Corey Kluber to the Pen in the wake of Houck’s strong last performance Alex Cora just now with @GreshFauriaWEEI announced they will be moving Corey Kluber to the Pen in the wake of Houck’s strong last performance

Manager Alex Cora believes moving Kluber to the bullpen will better help the Red Sox going forward. Unlike other relievers, he'll likely be used in a long-relief role as he has the stamina to do so.

While it's unfortunate, Kluber must adapt if he wants to save his season. He'll have to throw some good innings to get back under the team's good graces.

"Love this for Houck," one fan tweeted.

"About time!" another fan tweeted.

Boston Red Sox fans couldn't be happier with the team's decision to move Corey Kluber to the bullpen. This is something they've been asking for quite a while.

Brett @schneiderbrett9 @SoxBooth @GreshFauriaWEEI Considering he can’t throw strikes or prevent home runs, uhhhh, what exactly is his role in the pen? @SoxBooth @GreshFauriaWEEI Considering he can’t throw strikes or prevent home runs, uhhhh, what exactly is his role in the pen?

Other fans don't have any faith that Kluber can turn it around. They hope the team doesn't put him in too many high-leverage situations.

Corey Kluber can help the Boston Red Sox in the bullpen

Many relievers in the league are max-effort pitchers. This means they go all out on every pitch, which prevents them from getting past an inning or two. Corey Kluber is not like this. He's used to throwing six or more innings a game, and Boston can use this to their advantage.

There's nothing worse than a team losing a game because their bullpen has been overworked. Kluber can save some arms in the pen by throwing multiple innings in relief.

It won't be an easy transition, as Kluber will have to work on warming up on short notice. He'll also have to adjust to the pressure of coming out of the bullpen and shutting the door.

Fans will want to give Kluber time to adjust, as he may struggle a bit out of the gate. If he can figure it out, he'll look nice paired with guys like Kenley Jansen and Chirs Martin. Don't be surprised if Kluber settles into his new role.

