Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is no stranger to injuries. Since signing with the team in 2017, he has made constant trips to the injured list, infuriating fans.

After coming into the season healthy, Sale is experiencing issues once again. He left his June 1 start against the Cincinnati Reds after just 3.2 innings. He was placed on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation, but Boston moved him to the 60-day IL on Friday.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Chris Sale now moved to the 60-day injured list for the #RedSox Chris Sale now moved to the 60-day injured list for the #RedSox.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sale is dealing with a stress reaction in his shoulder blade. The injury will not require surgery, but he'll be shut down for a while. Boston stated they would reevaluate the lefty in four weeks.

Losing Sale is a blow to the starting rotation. He looked like his former self back on the mound before his injury. Boston will now have to rely even more on their core group of young starters.

"What's new," one fan tweeted.

"We won't see him again this season," another fan tweeted.

Cody Keane @Peachy_Keen94



Then he couldn't stay healthy @BNightengale HOF pitcher from 2012-2018 finishing Top 5 in Cy Young 6xThen he couldn't stay healthy @BNightengale HOF pitcher from 2012-2018 finishing Top 5 in Cy Young 6x Then he couldn't stay healthy

Boston Red Sox fans are expecting the worse when it comes to the Chris Sale injury. They don't think the hard-throwing lefty will make another appearance this season.

Some fans think it's about time for Sale to retire. He's getting older and cannot stay healthy for most of the season. He's turned into a liability over the last few seasons.

Losing Chris Sale hurts the Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

The Boston Red Sox have mainly relied on a core group of young pitchers to get it done this season. Chris Sale was one of the lone veterans of the bunch after they moved Corey Kluber to the bullpen. Now, James Paxton will be the lone veteran of the bunch.

Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford must step up and deliver in Sale's absence. Boston plays in one of the toughest divisions in all of baseball. If they start sliding in the division, they'll create a hole too deep to climb out. Going into the weekend, they are five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who sit in fourth.

The Red Sox have a real test this weekend as they take on the New York Yankees. This is an opportunity for Boston to gain some ground in the division, but it won't be easy. The Yankees have been one of the hotter teams in the American League over the last month.

Poll : 0 votes