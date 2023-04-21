Boston Red Sox fans that were feeling a little too good about their win over the Minnesota Twins today were brought down to earth by footage of Mookie Betts turning an unassisted double play.

At shortstop.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the Red Sox toiled away with a revolving door at the position, Betts moved in from the outfield to patrol the left side of the infield and turn a crucial twin kill in the Dodgers' 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis BIG LEAGUE SHORTSTOP MOOKIE BETTS WITH THE 6-3 DOUBLE PLAY BIG LEAGUE SHORTSTOP MOOKIE BETTS WITH THE 6-3 DOUBLE PLAY https://t.co/SxcjtV0htl

Mookie Betts, who was drafted by the Red Sox as an infielder in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft before being moved to the outfield, has reportedly longed to play shortstop more often.

He may get his wish as the Dodgers seem to be faring well with outfield depth, though the shortstop has been a revolving door since Trea Turner left via free agency and Gavin Lux suffered a season-ending injury prior to Opening Day.

𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙩𝙩 @routemanmarvin @Jared_Carrabis remember when the red sox let him walk? good times. @Jared_Carrabis remember when the red sox let him walk? good times.

Of course, the Red Sox also have a significant gap at shortstop. It's a gap that fans are longing for the team to sign Miami Marlins castoff Jose Iglesias to fill, since trading Betts and letting Xander Bogaerts go to the San Diego Padres in free agency last winter.

All that's left for Bostonites to do after seeing Mookie Betts play shortstop with aplomb is to crack a Samuel Adams and remember the good times long past.

Thomas 🎢 @ThommyTerrific @Jared_Carrabis Just imagine having a guy like THAT on the Red Sox @Jared_Carrabis Just imagine having a guy like THAT on the Red Sox

Z_Clonce @ClonceZ @Jared_Carrabis Sox didn’t sign 2 home grown shortstops to life long deals… smh @Jared_Carrabis Sox didn’t sign 2 home grown shortstops to life long deals… smh

Mookie Betts has won six Gold Gloves as an outfielder. His size, skill, and nimble talents appear to make him a great fit at shortstop at the age of 30. Many fans are curious if the Dodgers could try him at other positions as well.

Tom Fehn @TFehn21 @Jared_Carrabis Super excited when Betts plays catcher in a month and counts for every position in fantasy since he can do it all. @Jared_Carrabis Super excited when Betts plays catcher in a month and counts for every position in fantasy since he can do it all.

He could probably pitch. @Jared_Carrabis Might be one of the best defensive players this game has seen in a long time.He could probably pitch. @Jared_Carrabis Might be one of the best defensive players this game has seen in a long time.He could probably pitch.

In addition to being a future Hall of Fame baseball player, Betts is also a standout bowler with three officially sanctioned 300 games to his name, having recently rolled a perfect game on the weekend of his 30th birthday.

GrantLA🥶 @GrantedLA @Jared_Carrabis Then he’ll go out and bowl a 300 just to rub it in @Jared_Carrabis Then he’ll go out and bowl a 300 just to rub it in

Mookie Betts rubbing salt in old Red Sox wounds

Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after scoring a run

Making matters worse, one of the key prospects in the return Boston got for trading Betts to Los Angeles was unceremoniously dumped from the team this past offseason.

Jeter Downs, a former top shortstop prospect, was designated for assignment in December to accommodate the team signing outfielder Masataka Yoshida.

Once ranked in the top-five of prospects in the Red Sox minor-league system, Downs struck out in amounts deemed untenable by the organization. In 14 games with Boston in 2022, the 24-year-old hit just .152 while whiffing 21 times.

