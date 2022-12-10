The Boston Red Sox signed Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida to a big money contract, and reports now indicate it may have been too expensive. Yoshida was a highly-touted free agent after many years of dominance in baseball overseas. He is especially known for being a great offensive player with skills that should translate to the MLB.

His deal with the Boston Red Sox is for five years and is worth 85-million-dollars. It was initially seen as a good deal and a very savvy move for a team that is looking to improve quickly. Yoshida will be an MLB rookie, but not of the normal sort. His years of professional experience should set him up well to find success in North American baseball.

The report of the Red Sox's overpayment was made by Kiley McDaniel and was posted to Twitter by Beyond The Monster.

Given the frantic pace of this year's free agency, this was initially believed to be a good deal. That belief lasted until reports of an overpayment started coming out. Now, Boston Red Sox fans see it as yet another free agency blunder that the team has been plagued with.

Chaim Bloom, the Boston Red Sox's general manager, has been the subject of plenty of criticism this year. After a disastrous 2022 season that ended with a last-place divisional finish, all eyes were on him to improve the team. The signing of Masataka Yoshida has been the biggest addition thus far.

Since the team lost Xander Bogaerts in free agency, the stakes are high for this acquisition to work out. In a best-case scenario, Yoshida will be able to begin producing immediately for the Red Sox. Much like Seiya Suzuki and Shohei Ohtani, who played professionally overseas before joining the MLB.

The Red Sox fan base is fed up with recent poor results and desperately hopes things turn around next season.

The Boston Red Sox could make sweeping changes if they disappoint again in 2023

Division Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox

Finishing below the Baltimore Orioles and every other team in the American League East was a wake-up call for the Red Sox. Their plan for 2022 simply didn't work and the team needs a lot of new talent. Failing to put that talent on the field could result in front office changes.

The Red Sox fan base is extremely passionate and will not put up with a losing team for long. If they don't prove that they can compete with the best the MLB has to offer, Chaim Bloom and his staff could be replaced.

