The Boston Red Sox have a fiery competitor in Triston Casas . During Thursday afternoon's game against the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays, Casas battled his way to draw a 14-pitch walk.

It was an impressive at-bat for the rookie, who only has 111 at-bats coming into Thursday. Many veteran sluggers in the league aren't patient enough to work a 14-pitch walk.

Right after ball four was called, Casas looked to his dugout and let out a scream to pump the team up. It's not often baseball fans see a batter this excited for a walk.

The Red Sox ended up scoring a run in that inning, taking a 2-1 lead. The way the Rays have opened up the season, taking the lead against them isn't something to overlook.

"Incredible AB by Casas. 14 pitches and then a scream when it ended in a BB. Love this," one fan tweeted.

"Incredible AB by Casas. 14 pitches and then a scream when it ended in a BB. Love this," one fan tweeted.

"And THAT is how you win the battle on a full count," another fan tweeted.

"He earned every bit of that 14 pitch walk. What an AB"

Boston Red Sox fans loved the reaction from Triston Casas. That's the type of player you want on your team, trying to spark momentum after a battle of an at-bat.





There were 10 in the previous 20 years.



There have been two 14+ pitch walks in tied MLB games within the last 24 hours (Freddie Freeman last night). There were 10 in the previous 20 years.

This is the type of stuff you need to do when trying to bring down the only undefeated team left in baseball. If you have any opportunity to pump your team up, you take advantage.

Triston Casas could have a bright future with the Boston Red Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates v Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are excited about the future Triston Casas could have. They selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. He would quickly show his potential as he was named the Red Sox's minor league offensive player of the year in 2019.

During the 2020 season, he moved up the ranks in Boston's system. Casas was named the team's number-one prospect following the 2020 season by Baseball America.

The Red Sox called up Casas in September of last season to give the young slugger a taste of major-league pitching. He played in 27 games for the Red Sox last season, hitting five home runs.

Coming into the 2023 season, he was ranked 29th according to Baseball America's top 100 prospects list. He has a lot of power from the left side of the plate and brings a decent glove to first base. Casas could develop well with Boston.

