"I would love to manage him for as long as I manage" - Boston Red Sox manager hopes to keep Silver Slugger at Fenway

The Boston Red Sox have a lot of firepower in their lineup as the team approaches Opening Day 2022. Among players such as J.D. Martinez and newly-acquired second-baseman Trevor Story, is third baseman Rafael Devers. Devers, a 25-year-old Dominican third baseman, who drove in 113 runs en-route to winning his first silver slugger award and his first All-Star team selection, has two years left on his rookie contract. If Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora gets his way, Devers will be playing home games at Fenway park for a very long time.

Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo Cora on Rafael Devers: "I would love to manage him for as long as I manage. I would love to have him."



The Boston Red Sox need Rafael Devers' solid production if they want to compete this year

The Red Sox have positioned themselves to capitalize on the former top prospects' development into stars. They won 92 games during the 2021 season and defeated the New York Yankees during the Major League Baseball American League Wild Card Game. However, the Boston Red Sox could not go all the way, losing in the AL Championship Series to the Houston Astros.

Devers is projected by Fangraphs to slug 37 homeruns en-route to producing 4.7 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) for the Red Sox, as they try to go toe-to-toe with their division foes in the AL East.

MLB @MLB 2 at-bats, 2 homers!



While it is difficult to forecast how much Devers could sign for, if he agrees to an extension, Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco could be used as a reference for what to expect for Devers. Franco signed a deal that could be worth up to $223 million over the life of the 11-year-contract.

While Devers plays a less valuable position at 3rd base, his track record over a 5-year career with the Red Sox, could easily see him signing a 10-year pact with John Henry's franchise for around $250 million.

Locking in Devers long-term would keep arguably the best infield in the American League in the long-term vision of the Red Sox going forward. However, between Devers, Story, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox will likely be giving nearly 25% of their annual payroll to 3 players.

Is it wise to sacrifice so much payroll flexibility to keep a talented player? Or should the Red Sox let Devers explore his options in free agency? Time will tell.

